“That’d be awesome” - Ayaka Miura ready to face either Stamp or Denice Zamboanga for atomweight MMA crown

Ayaka Miura wants another shot at 26 pounds of gold and she'd gladly take on anyone in her way, regardless of who it is. The former women's strawweight MMA world title challenger has been a force since dropping down to 115 pounds, stretching her active winning streak to four at ONE 171: Qatar last week.

'Zombie' added Ritu Phogat to her list of victims, submitting 'The Indian Tigress' with a vicious kneebar in round 1.

After collecting her second-straight $50,000 bonus performance cheque from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, Miura believes she's now knocking at the door of a world title shot.

Then again, the stacked atomweight MMA division is currently at a crossroads, with reigning champion Stamp Fairtex and interim queen Denice Zamboanga expected to unify the belts sometime this year.

While Miura will patiently wait for an undisputed champion to be crowned, she revealed that she wouldn't mind facing either of the two top warriors of the division.

The no.3 ranked contender told The Bangkok Post's Nick Atkin in her ONE 171: Qatar post-event interview:

"No matter which weight class it may be [atomweight or strawweight], I’m looking forward to a championship title match. I know atomweight is the more active weight class at the moment. So if I get that title match, that’d be awesome."

Ayaka Miura proud to prove she's not a one-trick pony

Ayaka Miura's opponents know what's coming, yet they still cannot find a way to escape her signature hold.

The Japanese star has made a name for herself by tapping her foes via her favorite kesa-gatame (scarf hold), which has since been dubbed 'The Ayaka Lock'.

At ONE 171: Qatar, the well-rounded Miura proved she has more submissions in her arsenal. In her post-fight interview with Mitch Chilson, 'Zombie' said she saw an opening to secure a kneebar and simply went for it.

"I’m always trying to use something else other than my ‘Ayaka Lock’ and today I’m so glad I made it happen. I was in a good mood today, and I was looking forward to it."

Watch Ayaka Miura's full interview:

