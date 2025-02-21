“I can fight for the championship” - Ayaka Miura sets her sight on atomweight crown after quick win at ONE 171: Qatar

Ayaka Miura believes she's ready for a shot at the ONE women's atomweight MMA world title.

Ad

Earlier today, Miura fought for the first time in 2025 at ONE 171: Qatar. The number three-ranked women's atomweight MMA fighter was matched up against Ritu Phogat, who was coming off an extended layoff to give birth to her child.

Miura denied Phogat of a special comeback moment by securing a first-round kneebar submission, extending her winning streak to four fights.

Following her impressive performance, Miura called for a title shot during her post-fight interview in the cage with Mitch Chilson:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I’ve won four games in a row, and I’m really looking forward to the next game, and I know that I can fight for the championship in the atomweight class. I’m sure it’ll be an interesting game. So please, I’m looking forward to it."

Ayaka Miura walked away with a $50,000 performance bonus for her impressive showcase at ONE 171: Qatar. The Japanese grappler also secured a bonus in her last fight, a first-round submission against Macarena Aragon in November 2024.

Ad

The entire replay of ONE 171, including Miura's impressive first-round submission, can be seen via watch.onefc.com.

Watch Miura's kneebar finish against Ritu Phogat below:

Ad

Ayaka Miura might need one more win before fighting for women's atomweight MMA gold

Ayaka Miura's four-fight winning streak has undoubtedly proven she deserves a shot at the ONE women's atomweight MMA world title.

Although it's unconfirmed by ONE, Miura might have to secure one more win against number two-ranked Ham Seo Hee later this year.

Ham started her ONE tenure with three consecutive wins before Stamp Fairtex defeated her by third-round knockout for the vacant women's atomweight MMA throne.

Ad

The problem with Miura receiving an immediate title shot is women's atomweight MMA queen Stamp Fairtex needs to face interim title holder Denice Zamboanga to unify the division.

Stamp tore her MCL in 2024 and was forced to withdraw from her title defense against Zamboanga. 'The Menace' defeated Alyone Rassohyna for the interim strap while Stamp recovered from her significant injury.

ONE Championship might also decide to have Miura wait and fight the winner of Stamp vs. Zamboanga, which is expected to take place in the near future.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.