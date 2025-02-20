ONE 171 results and recap: Ayaka Miura vs. Ritu Phogat

Number three-ranked atomweight MMA contender Ayaka Miura welcomed back Indian star Ritu Phogat back to action after over two years of hiatus, as they went head-to-head in a pivotal match on Thursday evening at ONE 171: Qatar at Lusail Sports Arena.

Miura looked to extend her win streak to four and potentially earn the shot for the 26-pound golden belt. But Phogat aimed to have a grand return and send shockwaves throughout the division with a statement victory.

See the blow-by-blow action from this exciting atomweight MMA fight.

Round 1: Miura immediately took the center of the circle, but Phogat landed a solid jab before Miura attempted a takedown. Less than a minute into the match, Miura initiated a clinch battle by grabbing Phogat's head and shoulders, but it was broken by Phogat.

'The Indian Tigress' landed another strong overhand right against Miura before she successfully a beautiful ankle pick for the first takedown of the match two minutes into the round.

Once on the ground, 'Zombie' patiently peeled through Phogat's guard and grabbed a hold of one of her legs before cranking a nasty kneebar to secure the submission victory in the opening round for the Japanese contender.

ONE 171: Qatar - Ayaka Miura vs. Ritu Phogat official result

'Zombie' banked on her strong wrestling background to secure an early takedown against 'The Indian Tigress'. This takedown became the key for Miura to transition into a nasty kneebar that instantly made Phogat tap and wince in pain.

Making this triumph even sweeter for Miura was the $50,000 performance bonus that she received from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong for another outstanding performance.

Ayaka Miura defeated Ritu Phogat via first-round submission (kneebar) in their atomweight MMA match.

