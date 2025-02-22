Ayaka Miura says there’s more to her than just Ayaka Locks after kneebar triumph over Ritu Phogat at ONE 171: Qatar

Third-ranked ONE Championship women's atomweight MMA contender 'Zombie' Ayaka Miura of Japan has now won her fourth straight fight and is quickly knocking on the door to another shot at the ONE world title.

Miura returned to action last Thursday night against Indian wrestling standout 'The Indian Tigress' Ritu Phogat, putting forth a dominant performance to win via first-round submission.

It wasn't her infamous Ayaka Lock that got the job done this time around though, it was a kneebar that forced the tap.

Speaking to veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst Mitch 'The Dragon' Chilson in the Circle after her fight, Miura expressed her satisfaction with her performance and victory over Phogat.

'Zombie' said:

"I’m always trying to use something else other than my ‘Ayaka Lock’ and today I’m so glad I made it happen. I was in a good mood today, and I was looking forward to it."

The former ONE women's strawweight MMA world title challenger is getting closer and closer to a crack at the atomweight throne, and another win for Miura could be the straw that breaks the camel's back.

Watch Ayaka Miura vs. Ritu Phogat fight highlights at ONE 171: Qatar

'Zombie' Ayaka Miura and 'The Indian Tigress' Ritu Phogat met in the Circle at ONE 171: Qatar.

The event was broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, last Thursday, February 20.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand on watch.onefc.com and on their official YouTube channel.

Check out highlights of that fight here:

