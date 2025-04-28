“The most powerful thing is knowledge” - Demetrious Johnson praises Stamp Fairtex for getting college degree

Former ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson developed an even deeper respect for Stamp Fairtex after learning her desire to create more opportunities outside of fighting.

'Mighty Mouse' officially retired from competitive MMA last year and has explored other ventures, including his growing podcast on YouTube, MightyCast. Johnson was amazed after Stamp revealed she returned to college and received her degree in Digital Marketing.

During a recent episode of his podcast, the MMA GOAT candidate told Stamp:

"I always tell people the most powerful thing is knowledge. Education is important. As an athlete, as we were speaking earlier, you said your body hurts, everywhere hurts, right?"

The ONE Championship Hall of Famer added:

"And I said, well you’ve been fighting for a very, very long time, you just recently suffered an injury… It’s so great that you have your education because then if you want to go back to school to teach, you have all the credentials, right, you got it done."

Stamp Fairtex's rise to become a global superstar is truly commendable, as she captured the hearts of fans not just with her fighting prowess but also for being the perfect role model for the sport.

Stamp recalls how Rich Franklin discovered her

Stamp Fairtex has nothing but gratitude for ONE VP Rich Franklin for opening the door for her in the world's largest martial arts organization.

In the same conversation with Johnson, the Fairtex Training Center affiliate recalled her early days in the promotion:

"He said he wants me to join ONE Championship through the ONE Warrior Series because I can learn about BJJ and MMA more. Then, in my first fight in the ONE Warrior Series, I kicked my opponent’s head, and that match lasted 19 seconds."

Stamp will return at ONE 173: Denver, where she'll look to unify the atomweight MMA world titles against Denice Zamboanga on Aug. 1.

Watch the full MightyCast episode featuring Stamp, here:

