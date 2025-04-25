“That match lasted 19 seconds” - Stamp Fairtex shares how Rich Franklin opened the doors for her in ONE Championship  

We have ONE Vice President, Rich Franklin, to thank for discovering a global superstar like Stamp Fairtex.

Ad

The reigning ONE atomweight MMA world champion is indeed a beloved figure in combat sports today thanks to her skill, charm, and undeniable charisma.

While Stamp started out as an unheralded gem in Thailand, it was Franklin who gave her the keys to shine on the global stage.

Appearing as a guest on Demetrious Johnson's MightyCast podcast, the three-sport queen recalled how her journey in the home of martial arts began.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I got that opportunity because Rich Franklin was looking for a fighter from every country. Then I went, and I remembered I kicked the pads really loud, really hard. Everyone stopped and looked at me, like “who is this?”

The Fairtex Training Center megastar continued:

"And he said he wants me to join ONE Championship through the ONE Warrior Series because I can learn about BJJ and MMA more. Then, in my first fight in the ONE Warrior Series, I kicked my opponent’s head, and that match lasted 19 seconds."

Ad

Ad

Stamp indeed had a debut to remember at ONE Warrior Series back in 2018 when she uncorked a brutal head kick to annihilate Rashi Shinde.

That incredible victory earned her a contract with the world's largest martial arts organization. The rest, as we now know, is history.

Stamp Fairtex opens up about her improved English-speaking skills

Stamp Fairtex comfortably spoke with Johnson without the need for an interpreter, which showcased just how proficient she has become with her English.

Ad

The 115-pound MMA queen even joked that not only can she hold a proper conversation in English, she can keep secrets as well.

"It’s still hard. But it’s funny, when I speak English with my coaches or my friends, because I have a lot of foreigner friends, I can also gossip."

Stamp will return at ONE 173: Denver in an atomweight MMA world title unification bout against Denice Zamboanga at The Ball Arena on August 1.

Ad

Watch Stamp's full interview with 'DJ' on the MightyCast:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ted Razon Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.