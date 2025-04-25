Stamp Fairtex shares a hilarious update about her improved English-speaking skills: “I can also gossip”

Reigning ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex of Thailand is one of the most highly skilled female mixed martial artists on the planet. A combination of supreme technical striking, solid grappling, and superstar charisma has made her an absolute global phenomenon.
But the 27-year-old did not stop at just working on her fighting. The atomweight MMA queen has made it a point to work on her English language skills as well. Speaking in a recent guest appearance on Demetrious Johnson's MightyCast YouTube show, Stamp talked about her progress in learning English.
The Fairtex Training Center product said:
"It’s still hard. But it’s funny, when I speak English with my coaches or my friends, because I have a lot of foreigner friends, I can also gossip."
At just 27 years of age, Stamp is already a global superstar. But learning English and being able to communicate with fans all over the world will take her superstardom to the next level.
Fans can't wait to see the Thai fighter back in action in the world's largest martial arts organization.
Stamp Fairtex excited for ONE Championship to discover more Thai talent: "Everyone is good"
Stamp Fairtex believes Thai fighters are fortunate to have a global platform such as ONE Championship to showcase their skills, and the 27-year-old believes more amazing Thai talent is close to being discovered by the promotion.
During her aforementioned interaction with Demetrious Johnson, Stamp said:
"I think a lot of fighters just don’t have the opportunity to come up. But everyone is good."
Stamp is set to return to action later this year to unify her atomweight MMA gold against close friend and former training partner 'The Menace' Denice Zamboanga of the Philippines. The female elite lock horns at ONE 173: Denver this August.
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Stamp's next fight.