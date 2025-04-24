ONE 173: Denice Zamboanga reveals her intense training regimen for title unification battle with Stamp Fairtex

ONE interim women's atomweight MMA world champion, 'The Menace' Denice Zamboanga of the Philippines, is hard at work at the gym preparing for the biggest fight of her professional career.

The 28-year-old Quezon City resident is getting ready to face her close friend and former training partner, reigning ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex, in a highly anticipated world title unification bout later this year.

Speaking to Atleta Filipina in a recent guest appearance, Zamboanga talked about her preparations back at home at the family gym.

'The Menace' said:

"Every day training, of course, two times a day. We’re doing striking, wrestling, and everything, also jiu-jitsu. Sometimes I train at other gyms here in Manila. We’re doing cardio training in the uphill mountains near Batasan Hills, as well as strength and conditioning."

Zamboanga and Stamp built a close friendship since training together at Fairtex a few years ago. The two have a fantastic relationship outside of the cage.

But soon, they will compete for the sport's biggest prize, and a chance to be recognized as the undisputed queen of the atomweights.

Denice Zamboanga attempts to unify the gold against Stamp Fairtex at ONE 173: Denver this August

Filipina superstar 'The Menace' Denice Zamboanga is ready to unify the ONE women's atomweight MMA world title with reigning queen Stamp Fairtex.

The two are set to face off at the upcoming ONE 173: Denver, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on Friday, August 1.

The two are set to face off at the upcoming ONE 173: Denver, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on Friday, August 1.

