“My whole family is very supportive” - First Filipina MMA champ Denice Zamboanga credits strong support system for historic feat

ONE interim women's atomweight MMA world champion 'The Menace' Denice Zamboanga of the Philippines is widely considered one of the best female MMA fighters in the world today, and for good reason.

The 28-year-old Quezon City native is a well-rounded fighter, with solid grappling and striking skills that have brought her to world championship glory on the global stage.

But Zamboanga is quick to admit that she did not reach the pinnacle of her career alone. In fact, 'The Menace' says that if it were not for the support of her family and team, she would not be where she is in her career today.

Speaking to Atleta Filipina in a recent interview, Zamboanga gave credit to her strong support system for her immense success in the world's largest martial arts organization.

'The Menace' said:

"My whole family is very supportive of my career. They were the ones who really pushed me and constantly asked if I had trained well."

Needless to say, Zamboanga will continue to look to make history in ONE Championship, and fans should see her back in action soon.

Denice Zamboanga to unify atomweight gold against close friend Stamp Fairtex

'The Menace' Denice Zamboanga is getting ready to unify the ONE women's atomweight MMA world title with reigning queen Stamp Fairtex of Thailand.

Zamboanga and Stamp are close friends and former training partners.

The two lock horns at ONE 173: Denver, which is set to broadcast live from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on Friday, August 1.

