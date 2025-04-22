“The pressure and nerves were different” - Interim atomweight MMA queen Denice Zamboanga recalls her memorable ONE debut 

ONE interim women's atomweight MMA world champion 'The Menace' Denice Zamboanga of the Philippines recently made history as the first-ever women's MMA champion from her country.

But the 28-year-old T-Rex MMA representative says she hasn't forgotten her humble beginnings.

In a recent interview with Atleta Filipina, Zamboanga recalled her first ever appearance in the world's largest martial arts organization, and says it was a surreal experience.

'The Menace' stated:

"I was still really nervous when I entered the [Circle]. The pressure and my nerves entering the cage were different then compared to my recent fights."

Zamboanga made her ONE Championship debut at ONE: Mark of Greatness in December of 2019, defeating Malaysian star Jihin 'Shadow Cat' Radzuan via unanimous decision.

She would go on to defeat former world title challenger Mei Yamaguchi in her next fight just a few months later.

'The Menace' has since won seven of nine in ONE Championship, including a second-round technical knockout victory over Alyona Rassohyna last January to capture the ONE interim women's atomweight MMA world title.

Denice Zamboanga set to unify atomweight MMA gold against 'bestie' Stamp Fairtex at ONE 173: Denver

'The Menace' Denice Zamboanga is ready to unify the atomweight MMA division opposite close friend and former training partner Stamp Fairtex, who holds the regular title.

Zamboanga and Stamp lock horns at ONE 173: Denver, which is set to broadcast live from the state-of-the-art Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on Friday, August 1.

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship's official website for more information on how to watch from their location. Tickets are also available on Ticketmaster.

