“Biggest fight ever in my life” - Denice Zamboanga on the magnitude of her unification bout with Stamp Fairtex on US soil

ONE interim women's atomweight MMA world champion "The Menace" Denice Zamboanga of the Philippines knows just how important her next fight is.
The exciting Filipina MMA fighter is scheduled to face close friend and former training partner Stamp Fairtex of Thailand, the reigning atomweight MMA queen, in a highly anticipated world title unification bout in the United States.
This marks the most important fight in Zamboanga's professional career as she seeks to become the undisputed atomweight MMA titleholder.
In a recent interview with Atleta Filipina, Zamboanga emphasized the importance of this showdown with Stamp.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
The T-Rex MMA representative said:
"For me, just preparing for that unification bout. This is my biggest fight ever in my life."
The stakes couldn't be higher as Zamboanga readies to take on her former training partner and friend. The pair's contrasting styles promise an explosive matchup, with Stamp's striking chops against Zamboanga's well-rounded skill set.
Needless to say, fans eagerly await this epic showdown between elite female MMA fighters in the world's largest martial arts organization. And they won't have to wait long to see the two 'besties' trade leather inside the Circle.
Denice Zamboanga and Stamp Fairtex do battle at ONE 173: Denver this August
'The Menace' Denice Zamboanga of the Philippines and her 'bestie' Stamp Fairtex of Thailand will be looking to determine who is the undisputed queen of the division and the rightful owner of the ONE women's atomweight MMA world title.
Zamboanga and Stamp go to war at ONE 173: Denver, which is set to broadcast live from the state-of-the-art Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on Friday, August 1.
Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship's official website for more information on how to watch from their location. Tickets are also available on Ticketmaster.
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding 'The Menace' Denice Zamboanga's next fight.