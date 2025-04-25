“I want to go back to school” - Stamp Fairtex reveals she wants to study for a master’s degree despite her busy world champ life

Stamp Fairtex continues to become an inspiration for fighters and non-fighters alike.

The reigning ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion recently earned her Bachelor's Degree in Digital Marketing amid her busy schedule as one of the best fighters on the planet.

Stamp, however, isn't done with just a bachelor's degree.

In an interview with MMA legend Demetrious Johnson at the Mighty Cast, the Thai megastar revealed she wants to pursue a master's degree while trying to maintain her regal status atop ONE Championship.

Stamp Fairtex said:

"I want to go back to school and get a master’s degree. You know, it’s crazy and really busy when I’m training, but I have a day off on Sunday, so I let Sunday be for studying."

Stamp has always put a near-equal emphasis on her martial arts career and her scholastic pursuits, and it seems she's reached incredible heights in her two chosen fields.

The Thai megastar is one of the original trailblazers in ONE Championship after she became the first and only female fighter to hold two world titles simultaneously.

Stamp captured the ONE atomweight kickboxing world title when she dominated Chuang Kai Ting in October 2018 for her first piece of ONE Championship gold.

Just four months later, Stamp joined the champ-champ club when she outclassed Janet Todd, herself an aerospace engineer, for the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title in February 2019.

Although Stamp relinquished her first two world titles in 2020, she shifted her entire focus to her MMA career, where she now holds an impressive 9-2 record, including seven finishes.

Stamp Fairtex made history in September 2023 when she stopped South Korean star Ham Seo Hee for the vacant ONE women's atomweight MMA world title, making her the first three-sport world champion in ONE Championship.

The 27-year-old now heads to one of the most crucial matches of her career when she faces close friend Denice Zamboanga unification match for the undisputed ONE women's atomweight MMA world title at ONE 173: Denver on Aug. 1 at Ball Arena.

Stamp Fairtex shares a cheeky story on her improved English-speaking skills

Stamp Fairtex has always been one of the most personable fighters in ONE Championship, and her down-to-earth character extends to some cheeky activities.

In the same interview with Demetrious Johnson, Stamp revealed that she would often gossip with her friends in English unbeknownst to her coaches and other teammates at Fairtex Training Center.

"It’s still hard. But it’s funny, when I speak English with my coaches or my friends, because I have a lot of foreigner friends, I can also gossip."

Watch Stamp's entire interview below:

