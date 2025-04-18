WATCH: Atomweight MMA queen Stamp Fairtex throws it down with MMA legend Demetrious Johnson in laidback interview

Stamp Fairtex's star power continues to get brighter by the day.

The reigning ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion recently linked up with MMA legend Demetrious Johnson for one of the most laidback episodes of the MightyCast.

Johnson, who retired as the ONE flyweight MMA world champion, talked with Stamp about a variety of topics ranging from the Thai megastar's childhood, education, Thailand's layered fight culture, and her ONE Championship career.

"STAMP FAIRTEX IS BACK! 'Mighty' Demetrious Johnson is joined by three-sport world ONE world champion Stamp Fairtex on the latest MightyCast!" Johnson posted on YouTube.

Stamp is easily one of the most recognizable fighters on the planet, combining lethal striking inside the cage with a bubbly personality outside of it.

A modern-day trailblazer, Stamp is the first fighter to capture world titles across three different disciplines.

Stamp first captured the ONE atomweight kickboxing world title against Chuang Kai Ting in October 2018 in Bangkok.

Just four months later, Stamp reached double-champ territory when she added the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title to her collection when she beat Janet Todd in February 2019 in Singapore.

Stamp, however, eventually relinquished her Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles in 2020.

Nevertheless, Stamp found a new groove in MMA.

Stamp is an impressive 11-2 in her MMA career, the entirety of which was fought under the ONE Championship banner.

In September 2023, Stamp ultimately claimed three-sport supremacy when she stopped South Korean superstar Ham Seo Hee for the vacant ONE women's atomweight MMA world title in Singapore.

Stamp Fairtex set for world title unification bout against close friend Denice Zamboanga in Denver

Stamp Fairtex is back in action to face one of her closest friends, after she sat out 2024 due to a torn meniscus in her left knee.

The atomweight MMA queen will face close friend Denice Zamboanga, the ONE interim women's atomweight MMA world champion, at ONE 173: Denver on August 1 at Ball Arena in Denver.

Stamp was originally set to defend her MMA throne against Zamboanga at ONE 167, but she suffered the terrifying injury just a month before the June 2024 card in Bangkok.

Tickets for ONE 173 are now available at Ticketmaster.

