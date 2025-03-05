"We finally get to fight for the belt" - Stamp Fairtex beyond thrilled for world title war with close pal Denice Zamboanga

The inevitable faceoff between close friends Stamp Fairtex and Denice Zamboanga will finally happen on Aug. 2 at ONE 173: Denver nside the Ball Arena in Colorado.

This championship match for the undisputed ONE atomweight MMA crown has made Stamp look forward to it.

During a recent conversation with ONE Championship, the reigning divisional queen talked about her excitement to finally share the ring with Zamboanga, who was also her former teammate.

Stamp stated:

"I'm so happy to be going back to the U.S. again. I was supposed to face Denice last year, but unfortunately, I got injured. Now, we finally get to fight for the belt."

Stamp and Zamboanga were originally scheduled to fight last June 2024 at ONE 167, but an unfortunate injury to Stamp delayed this showdown.

While the Thai superstar was recovering from the said setback, 'The Menace' racked up two victories and defeated Noelle Grandjean and Alyona Rassohyna to claim the ONE interim atomweight MMA belt.

This set the stage for the undisputed world title fight between them.

Stamp vows to give U.S. fans an incredible performance against Denice Zamboanga at ONE 173

This battle with Zamboanga will not be the first time that Stamp competes in front of U.S. fans, as she previously fought Alyse Anderson in May 2023 in an MMA scrap and secured a second-round knockout victory.

After two years of waiting, the Fairtex Training Center athlete will have another opportunity to put on another masterclass for them.

She promised to deliver it again to repay their unwavering support as she claimed:

"I was blown away by the support I received from all of my U.S. fans at ONE Fight Night 10, and I can't wait to put on a show for them again this August at ONE 173."

Fans can watch all the action at ONE 173: Denver via watch.onefc.com. The card goes down inside the Ball Arena in Denver on Aug. 2.

