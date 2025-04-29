“Expand our fan base” - Stamp Fairtex stresses the importance of having a strong social media presence for athletes

Reigning ONE women's strawweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex of Thailand knows what it takes to be a star.

Stamp is one of the most recognizable names across Muay Thai, kickboxing, and mixed martial arts. But it isn't just because she's a good fighter. Stamp is also a social media darling who knows how to play to the crowd.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Stamp delves on the importance of her presence on social media to her budding professional fighting career.

Speaking to the world's largest martial arts organization, the 27-year-old said:

"Social media is very important for an athlete’s career because if we work hard to create content and post clips to promote ourselves often, we will be able to expand our fan base."

Stamp is the former ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, and is the current atomweight MMA queen. She is the first three-sport world champion in ONE history.

The Fairtex Training Center representative is set to return later this year at ONE 173: Denver where she unifies her gold against Filipino interim titleholder Denice 'The Menace' Zamboanga.

What is Stamp Fairtex's favorite social media app?

The answer is obvious. It's TikTok.

Stamp has a solid presence on TikTok, where she posts dances, comedic sketches, and training clips. She also features some of her fellow training partners in her videos.

Speaking to ONE, she said:

"I like TikTok the most. It’s fun to watch and easy to follow trends. But the downside is that it takes up a lot of my time. A few hours will pass before you know it, so I have to control myself not to spend time with it too much."

