“It will really boost your confidence” - Denice Zamboanga shares why all women should consider training martial arts

ONE interim women's atomweight MMA world champion, Denice Zamboanga of the Philippines is widely considered one of the finest female mixed martial artists in the world today.
With 26 pounds of gold draped over her shoulders, Zamboanga represents women all over the world in her chosen sport. But the 28-year-old Quezon City resident wants more women to follow in her footsteps.
Speaking to Atleta Filipina in a recent guest appearance, Zamboanga had some advice for her fellow ladies.
'The Menace' said:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
"I would say just don’t mind what everyone says. If that’s what you really want to do, just step into a gym and then just start training. Because it will really boost your confidence and also your character as a woman."
Zamboanga serves as an inspiration to thousands of young girls in the Philippines, and she hopes to continue making her home country proud in the world's largest martial arts organization.
Fans can catch Zamboanga back in action later this year, as she takes on her toughest opponent yet.
Denice Zamboanga attempts to unify the gold against Stamp Fairtex at ONE 173: Denver this August
Filipina MMA star Denice Zamboanga will be looking to unify the ONE women's atomweight MMA world title with close friend and reigning queen Stamp Fairtex of Thailand.
The two are set to lock horns at ONE 173: Denver later this year, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Friday, Aug. 1.
Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship's official website for more information on how to watch. Tickets are also available now via Ticketmaster.
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.