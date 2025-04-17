FREE FULL FIGHT: Stamp reaches rarified air in stunning knockout of Ham Seo Hee to capture MMA gold in Singapore

Thai megastar Stamp Fairtex will never forget Sept. 29, 2023 — the date she claimed the then-vacant ONE women's atomweight MMA world championship over Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14.
After an uncharacteristically slow start for both women, they made up for it with an action-packed second round. 'Hamzzang' dropped Stamp with a left hand to the jaw midway through and attempted to swarm her. The latter fended off Ham's ground game and even threatened an armbar submission as the round ended.
Early in the third round, she caught Ham with a massive right hand to the body. The Fairtex Training Center affiliate zeroed in on attacking the 38-year-old's core to get the stoppage and 26 pounds of women's atomweight MMA gold.
Relive the entire fight below, which ONE posted on YouTube:
Initially, their clash was supposed to be for the division's interim crown. However, then-reigning women's atomweight MMA world champion Angela Lee relinquished the throne and retired due to the tragic passing of her younger sister Victoria Lee in December 2022.
This, in turn, led Stamp to be crowned the undisputed queen of the women's atomweight MMA division and the first-ever three-sport ONE world champion.
Stamp set to return to action in August following injury
Stamp was supposed to defend the throne against former training partner and good friend Denice Zamboanga in June 2024, but she tore the meniscus in her left knee during training camp, which caused their fight to be postponed.
While she focused on her recovery, 'The Menace' captured the ONE interim women's atomweight MMA world championship with a second-round TKO of Alyona Rassohyna this past January.
However, there can only be one undisputed queen of the 115-pound MMA division. Stamp and Zamboanga will unify the gold in the headlining bout of ONE 173: Denver on August 2 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.