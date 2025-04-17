FREE FULL FIGHT: Stamp reaches rarified air in stunning knockout of Ham Seo Hee to capture MMA gold in Singapore

Thai megastar Stamp Fairtex will never forget Sept. 29, 2023 — the date she claimed the then-vacant ONE women's atomweight MMA world championship over Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14.

Ad

After an uncharacteristically slow start for both women, they made up for it with an action-packed second round. 'Hamzzang' dropped Stamp with a left hand to the jaw midway through and attempted to swarm her. The latter fended off Ham's ground game and even threatened an armbar submission as the round ended.

Early in the third round, she caught Ham with a massive right hand to the body. The Fairtex Training Center affiliate zeroed in on attacking the 38-year-old's core to get the stoppage and 26 pounds of women's atomweight MMA gold.

Ad

Trending

Relive the entire fight below, which ONE posted on YouTube:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Initially, their clash was supposed to be for the division's interim crown. However, then-reigning women's atomweight MMA world champion Angela Lee relinquished the throne and retired due to the tragic passing of her younger sister Victoria Lee in December 2022.

This, in turn, led Stamp to be crowned the undisputed queen of the women's atomweight MMA division and the first-ever three-sport ONE world champion.

Stamp set to return to action in August following injury

Stamp was supposed to defend the throne against former training partner and good friend Denice Zamboanga in June 2024, but she tore the meniscus in her left knee during training camp, which caused their fight to be postponed.

Ad

While she focused on her recovery, 'The Menace' captured the ONE interim women's atomweight MMA world championship with a second-round TKO of Alyona Rassohyna this past January.

However, there can only be one undisputed queen of the 115-pound MMA division. Stamp and Zamboanga will unify the gold in the headlining bout of ONE 173: Denver on August 2 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karl Batungbacal Karl has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. He holds a Bachelor of Arts major in history, which helps him pay attention to the finer details while writing, and also has first-hand experience in boxing. He has a total experience of 5 years, and has worked for the International Business Times.



Karl turned into an MMA fan back in 2011 after watching Tito Ortiz defeat Ryan Bader via first-round submission at UFC 132. He has interviewed ONE world champions like Eduard Folayang, Joshua Pacio, Stamp Fairtex, and Tawanchai in his career so far.



On the non-MMA side of things, he interviewed WWE superstar Matt Riddle in 2021 and his question about Roman Reigns elicited an interesting answer which was widely covered by outlets like Sportskeeda and Cultaholic Wrestling's YouTube channel. He has also interviewed NBA stars Dwight Howard, Nick Young, Andre Roberson, Shabazz Muhammad, Jason Williams and Brian Scalabrine plus Filipino women's volleyball star Alyssa Valdez.



Karl ensures to double-check facts before using them in articles, and reads up on potential topics for pieces a day before. In his off time, he likes to play video games, and keep up with basketball and pro wrestling. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.