“I didn't expect that decision” - Denice Zamboanga surprised by Stamp Fairtex relinquishing the world title

Denice Zamboanga was "really sad" when she learned about Stamp Fairtex suffering an injury setback.
On Jan. 10, Zamboanga made her dreams come true by capturing the ONE interim women's atomweight MMA world title. 'The Menace' defeated Alyona Rassohyna by second-round TKO, setting up a unification bout with Stamp.
Unfortunately, Stamp suffered an injury setback while training, leaving her sidelined once again after learning her MCL in 2024. The Thai superstar decided to relinquish her title, elevating Zamboanga to undisputed champion.
While speaking to Nick Atkin, Zamboanga had this to say about her initial reaction to Stamp's injury setback:
"At first, I was really sad and it didn't sink in my head that "oh she cannot fight, she can't defend it." It didn't sink in my head that she would relinquish her title. I didn't expect that decision from her."
Stamp and Zamboanga were supposed to headline ONE 173 on Aug. 1, scheduled for the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, United States. ONE Championship decided to reschedule its return to North America to June 2026.
Watch Zamboanga's entire interview with Atkin below:
Denice Zamboanga described her mixed emotions when learning about Stamp Fairtex's injury
Denice Zamboanga already had mixed feelings about fighting Stamp Fairtex due to them being close friends and former training partners.
Stamp's setback made Zamboanga's emotions more complicated because she doesn't want her friend to be injured. On the contrary, the Filipino superstar accomplished her goal of becoming an undisputed champion.
During the previously mentioned interview, Zamboanga attempted to describe her mixed emotions about the situation by saying:
"Actually when ONE Championship [told me] about what happened, the first thing is I'm really sad. The sadness is like this, but the happiness is like this. Not just because I'm the undisputed, but the sadness is more my emotions are more like this."
Stamp is expected to be sidelined for another extended period, meaning Denice Zamboanga will likely defend her strap against a top contender.
Potential opponents for Zamboanga's first defense are number two-ranked Ayaka Miura, who's coming off four consecutive wins, including three by submission, and number three-ranked Ham Seo Hee, who holds two wins against the champion.