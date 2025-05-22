“The sadness is more” - Denice Zamboanga puts friendship above world title in light of Stamp Fairtex’s latest injury setback

Denice Zamboanga had mixed emotions about becoming the undisputed ONE atomweight MMA world champion.

After defeating Aloyna Rassohyna at ONE 170 to become the ONE interim atomweight MMA world titleholder, Zamboanga was expected to square off with the division's undisputed queen, Stamp Fairtex, this summer.

Sadly, that is no longer the case after Stamp was forced to bow out of the bout due to a knee injury she suffered last year. With her timeline for return uncertain, Stamp chose to do the right thing and relinquish her atomweight MMA title.

As a result, ONE Championship promoted Zamboanga from interim to undisputed.

During a recent interview with Nick Atkin, Zamboanga looked back on when she first learned that she was now the undisputed champion and the wave of emotions that came over her:

"Actually when ONE Championship [told me] about what happened, the first thing is I'm really sad. The sadness is like this, but the happiness is like this. Not just because I'm the undisputed, but the sadness is more my emotions are more like this."

Denice Zamboanga eyes Ayaka Miura for her first ONE atomweight MMA world title defense

While there is no news regarding when Stamp Fairtex will be cleared to return, Denice Zamboanga has every intention of settling their business inside the Circle, and implored fight fans to remain patient. Speaking to ONE, Zamboanga said:

"The wait will be worth it, and maybe the people’s anticipation will only make it bigger. Hopefully, our fans will stay patient and continue supporting both of us."

Until then, Zamboanga is more than game to defend her title against some of the biggest contenders in the atomweight division, including second-ranked contender Ayaka Miura.

Miura has emerged as one of the atomweight division's most dangerous fighters, winning four straight with all but one of them coming via first-round submission.

With Stamp laid up, is Zamboanga vs. Miura the fight to make?

