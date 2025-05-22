"Motivated me more in training" - Denice Zamboanga finds new drive after elevation to undisputed atomweight MMA queen

Denice Zamboanga has drawn motivation from he promotion to undisputed ONE atomweight MMA world champion.

Ad

In January, Zamboanga claimed the ONE interim atomweight MMA world title via a dominant second-round TKO over Alyona Rassohyna at ONE 170. The victory set the stage for a long-awaited clash with atomweight queen Stamp Fairtex this summer.

Unfortunately, that fight is no longer on the docket after Stamp was forced to back out while recovering from a knee injury she sustained last year.

As a result, Zamboanga was promoted from interim to undisputed champion.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

It's not the way any fighter wants to win gold, but that won't stop 'The Menace' from using her new status as an undisputed world titleholder to motivate and push herself in the gym like never before.

In a recent interview with the promotion, Zamboanga:

“When they elevated me to undisputed ONE Atomweight MMA World Champion, it just motivated me more in training".

Denice Zamboanga lobbies for a fight with Ayaka Miura

Already eager to prove her worth as the atomweight MMA division's new queen, Denice Zamboanga is eyeing potential contenders for her first official title defense.

Ad

Atop the list is Japanese submission specialist Ayaka Miura.

Ad

Sitting as the second-ranked contender in the atomweight division, 'Zombie' has taken the division by storm, with four straight victories—three of them coming via first-round submission. Overall, Miura has eight wins inside the Circle and boasts an incredible 88% finish rate, making her one of the most dangerous fighters in all of atomweight MMA.

Speaking to Nick Atkin, Zamboanga said:

"Since she's very active, I think that's one of her advantages. For me, it's a challenge because we are both good at grappling, but at the same time, she knows how to handle a fighter like me, so I think it will be a big challenge for me."

Is Zamboanga vs. Miura the fight to make with Fairtex sidelined?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Craig Pekios Craig Pekios, a sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializes in covering mixed martial arts, professional boxing, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Craig's passion for MMA began with discovering the UFC on VHS tapes. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a minor in Journalism and has covered various topics from the world of MMA, boxing, and BJJ, including news, announcements, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.



Craig has also contributed to MMA outlets Overtime Heroics MMA, LowKick MMA, and MiddleEasy, covering a variety of topics in combat sports. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.