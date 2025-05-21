"I will do everything" - Denice Zamboanga says she will nullify Ayaka Miura's feared "Ayaka Lock" in potential world title clash

ONE atomweight MMA world champion Denice Zamboanga isn't short of confidence in her ability to neutralize Ayaka Miura's trademark submission should their paths cross in the future.

'The Menace,' who was elevated to the divisional queen after Stamp Fairtex relinquished her spot atop the throne after another injury, is eager to get her first world title defense on the global stage out of her way. While there are plenty of talents in the 115-pound limit division, the T-Rex MMA representative sees Ayaka Miura as the leading challenger.

And if their contest does get booked, the first Filipina MMA world champion knows she'll have to watch out for the No.2-ranked contender's feared 'Ayaka Lock'. It is not something that entirely fazes her, however. Denice Zamboanga told Nick Atkin:

"I think I will do everything for her not to have the distance and do her favorite submission. Yeah, I will do everything to defend that belt."

Watch the full interview below:

Zamboanga currently rides an active four-fight win streak. She was last in action at ONE Fight Night 27 in January, where she overcame Alyona Rassohyna by a Round 2 TKO to lay her hands on the ONE interim atomweight MMA world championship.

Miura, on the other hand, carries a similar winning streak as the divisional queen. Two out of her four successive wins—against Macarena Aragon and Meng Bo—have come by way of her trademark 'Ayaka Lock,' a modified version of the scarf-hold Americana.

Denice Zamboanga weighs in on dream fight vs. Stamp Fairtex

Denice Zamboanga has not entirely raised the white flag on the possibility of crossing paths with her former longtime training partner, Stamp Fairtex.

The pair were locked in to vie for the 26 pounds of gold on a couple of occasions in the past, but injuries to both women on separate occasions threw those plans out of the window.

But 'The Menance,' however, remains confident that it will happen one way or another, and promised fans that the postponements will only make their hotly anticipated showdown a much more exciting scrap.

"I think the wait will build even more excitement and hype for this fight [with Stamp]. People have been wanting to see this match for a long time."

