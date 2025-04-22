First Filipina MMA world champion Denice Zamboanga reveals "the secret" behind her success: "That one is never skipped"

More than her rigorous preparation in her training camps, Filipina MMA superstar Denice Zamboanga recently spilled the beans about the one thing that completes her routine every time she competes.

Ad

Zamboanga equips herself with prayers alongside her family and teammates before stepping inside the ring, as she told Atleta Filipina in a recent interview:

"We always pray together as a family and as a team before entering the cage. That one is never skipped. That's the power and the secret."

Watch Denice Zamboanga's interview here:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Trending

This observance of 'The Menace' has helped her accumulate an impressive 7-2 win-loss card under the world's largest martial arts organization. Zamboanga currently rides a four-fight win streak that dates back to December 2022.

In her most recent outing, Zamboanga scored a second-round TKO finish of Alyona Rassohyna at ONE Fight Night 27 last January to capture the ONE interim atomweight MMA world title.

This championship breakthrough has also made the 28-year-old athlete the first-ever female MMA fighter to win a world title from the Philippines.

Ad

Denice Zamboanga reveals that she needed to sacrifice her family time to hone skills overseas

The T-Rex Mixed Martial Arts Training Center-affiliated athlete also shared during her interview with Atleta Filipina that she needed to sacrifice her time for her loved ones to maximize the opportunity of sharpening her skills in a foreign land at the beginning of her career.

Ad

According to Denice Zamboanga, she endured the pain of not being by their side to fully set her sights on developing her martial arts arsenal, as she said:

"There are a lot of challenges, of course. My first few fights, because I trained in Thailand and away from home without my family, I kept telling myself that I had to endure the sacrifice of being away from them so that I can really develop my skills as a fighter."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anatoly Pimentel Anatoly is an MMA writer with six years of experience. He covers ONE Championship at Sportskeeda, where he has contributed over 1000 pieces. He previously served as the lead MMA writer for BetMGM’s blog.



Anatoly holds a bachelor's degree in communication, which he feels has had a significant impact on his career.



Jon Jones’ submission win over Lyoto Machida at UFC 140 in 2011 got him hooked to MMA. His favorite fighters include Eduard Folayang, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.



Anatoly provides Sportskeeda with exclusive pieces and has previously interviewed the former ONE flyweight MMA world champion, Adriano Moraes. While writing his pieces, he follows an extensive research process, referring only to credible sources like the UFC’s official website, Sherdog, and ESPN. He also likes to provide insights to his readers by keeping in mind important pillars of communication like media literacy and audience dynamics.



Anatoly advocates for a healthy and fit lifestyle by including boxing in his routine. He also loves to travel. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.