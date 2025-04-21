Denice Zamboanga shares how she started training at Fairtex Gym with Stamp early in her pro MMA career

ONE interim atomweight MMA world champion, Denice Zamboanga, found herself training in Thailand at Fairtex Training Center in the early part of her mixed martial arts journey. It was an episode that she credited for helping her evolve as a fighter and introducing her to world-class athletes like Stamp Fairtex.
'The Menace' spoke about it on her recent appearance on Atleta Filipina, where she talked about the path she has taken in MMA, including her stop in Thailand.
"Fairtex Gym in Thailand was scouting for female fighters around the world. So, I was one of those female fighters that was scouted by them, said Zamboanga, who now trains at T-Rex Mixed Martial Arts Training Center in the Philippines, of the circumstances she had to stay in Thailand for a while.
Check out Denice Zamboanga's comments below:
While at Fairtex Gym, Zamboanga was able to train with some of the top fighters in the world. Some became her friends, including Stamp, who is the only three-sport titleholder in ONE Championship, having once held simultaneously the atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world titles and now the MMA championship belt.
Stamp and Denice Zamboanga collide in unification bout at ONE 173
Interestingly, friends Stamp Fairtex and Denice Zamboanga collide in a unification bout for the ONE atomweight MMA world titles in a marquee match later this year. The two are featured and confirmed for ONE 173 on Aug. 1. It will take place in Denver, Colorado, which will mark the return of ONE Championship to the United States for the third year in a row.
ONE 173: Denver will see Stamp defend the world title she claimed in September 2023. She was originally set to defend it against Zamboanga in June last year until she suffered a knee injury in training, forcing her to withdraw from the title fight.
Zamboanga, for her part, enters the title clash riding a four-fight winning streak. Her most recent victory, a second-round TKO over Alyona Rassohyna of Ukraine, last January earned her the interim atomweight MMA world title.
For more information on ONE 173: Denver, check out onefc.com.