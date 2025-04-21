  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Denice Zamboanga shares how she started training at Fairtex Gym with Stamp early in her pro MMA career

Denice Zamboanga shares how she started training at Fairtex Gym with Stamp early in her pro MMA career

By Mike Murillo
Modified Apr 21, 2025 01:13 GMT
Denice Zamboanga trained at Fairtex Gym in Thailand and became friends with ONE atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex. -- Photo by ONE Championship
Denice Zamboanga (right) trained at Fairtex Gym in Thailand and became friends with ONE atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex (left). [Photo by ONE Championship]

ONE interim atomweight MMA world champion, Denice Zamboanga, found herself training in Thailand at Fairtex Training Center in the early part of her mixed martial arts journey. It was an episode that she credited for helping her evolve as a fighter and introducing her to world-class athletes like Stamp Fairtex.

Ad

'The Menace' spoke about it on her recent appearance on Atleta Filipina, where she talked about the path she has taken in MMA, including her stop in Thailand.

"Fairtex Gym in Thailand was scouting for female fighters around the world. So, I was one of those female fighters that was scouted by them, said Zamboanga, who now trains at T-Rex Mixed Martial Arts Training Center in the Philippines, of the circumstances she had to stay in Thailand for a while.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out Denice Zamboanga's comments below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

youtube-cover
Ad

While at Fairtex Gym, Zamboanga was able to train with some of the top fighters in the world. Some became her friends, including Stamp, who is the only three-sport titleholder in ONE Championship, having once held simultaneously the atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world titles and now the MMA championship belt.

Stamp and Denice Zamboanga collide in unification bout at ONE 173

Interestingly, friends Stamp Fairtex and Denice Zamboanga collide in a unification bout for the ONE atomweight MMA world titles in a marquee match later this year. The two are featured and confirmed for ONE 173 on Aug. 1. It will take place in Denver, Colorado, which will mark the return of ONE Championship to the United States for the third year in a row.

Ad
Ad

ONE 173: Denver will see Stamp defend the world title she claimed in September 2023. She was originally set to defend it against Zamboanga in June last year until she suffered a knee injury in training, forcing her to withdraw from the title fight.

Zamboanga, for her part, enters the title clash riding a four-fight winning streak. Her most recent victory, a second-round TKO over Alyona Rassohyna of Ukraine, last January earned her the interim atomweight MMA world title.

For more information on ONE 173: Denver, check out onefc.com.

About the author
Mike Murillo

Mike Murillo

Twitter icon

Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.

A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.

Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.

Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.

Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Subham
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications