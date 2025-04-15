WATCH: Filipino star Denice Zamboanga brings the fireworks against China's Lin Heqin in Manila homecoming

ONE interim women's atomweight MMA world champion Denice Zamboanga gave her Filipino compatriots much to cheer for when she went toe-to-toe with Lin Heqin at ONE on Prime Video 5 in December 2022. It was her first bout in the Philippines as a ONE athlete.
Raring to taste victory again after dropping her last two outings to Ham Seo Hee in September 2021 and March 2022, 'The Menace' showcased how much she has improved at the Chinese standout's expense.
Known best for her grappling, Zamboanga gladly flaunted her much-improved striking game as she traded blows with Lin throughout the bout, even staggering the 31-year-old at times.
However, 'MMA Sister' fought back in the second round by landing some slick counters and taking the fight to Zamboanga. When the final bell rang, the hometown heroine did just enough to get the split decision win.
Rewatch the entire fight below, which ONE posted on YouTube:
After edging out Lin on the scorecards, Zamboanga followed it up with unanimous decision wins over Julie Mezabarba and Noelle Grandejan in April 2023 and June 2024, respectively.
The T-Rex MMA Training Center affiliate captured the interim crown over Alyona Rassohyna via TKO this past January to set up a unification bout with good friend and ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex.
Denice Zamboanga, Stamp set to duel for undisputed crown at ONE 173
Denice Zamboanga and Stamp's first-ever meeting inside the circle over the right to be called the undisputed queen of the women's atomweight MMA division deserves to headline the card.
The former training partners will have that honor, as their unification bout will happen in the main event of ONE 173: Denver on August 2, inside the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
Tickets for ONE's third card in the United States are available via Ticketmaster.