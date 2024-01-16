FREE FULL FIGHT: Ayaka Miura submits Meng Bo in classic grappler vs. striker showdown in Bangkok

Ayaka Miura found redemption by submitting Meng Bo in the opening round of their women’s MMA strawweight battle at ONE Fight Night 16 in November 2023, which occurred inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

This bounce-back victory by the Japanese submission artist was looked back on by ONE Championship after reposting the full fight on its YouTube channel recently:

“Before submission specialist Ayaka Miura clashes with fellow Japanese sensation Itsuki Hirata at ONE 165 on January 28, relive her famous 'Ayaka Lock' finish of Chinese warrior Meng Bo in 2023!”

Knowing that she had a massive upper hand in the grappling department, the Tribe Tokyo MMA representative immediately went for a takedown against the 27-year-old Chinese athlete.

Muira wasn’t able to smoothly secure the takedown as Meng battled for position and tried to counter it with punches in an effort to stop it. However, due to the immense superiority of the Japanese’s grappling skills, she eventually maneuvered her way into her favorite technique.

The 33-year-old got hold of Meng’s left arm, trapped it in between her legs, and cranked it as hard as she could to force a tap 2:09 into the first round to get the victory.

This win improved Miura’s ONE Championship record to five wins and maintained her 100% finish rate.

Ayaka Miura makes her atomweight debut against Japanese compatriot Itsuki Hirata at ONE 165

Although she chalked up her fifth victory in the women’s strawweight MMA division, Miura will be making her atomweight debut on January 28 at ONE 165.

She has been booked to fight fellow Japanese star Itsuki Hirata in a 115-pound MMA clash inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

It will be a crucial match for both ladies, as a victory for either of them could possibly vault them into the top five or book them a fight with a ranked opponent.

The result of this fight will surely impact the landscape of the division.