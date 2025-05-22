Stamp Fairtex believes Superlek has the goods to avenge Saitama loss to Nabil Anane in possible trilogy

Thai combat sports superstar Stamp Fairtex has the backing of reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 to get back at Nabil Anane if a third meeting between them will materialize.

However, the Thai striking queen said that it will boil down to Superlek if he shows up in his peak form, as she told the South China Morning Post in a recent interview:

"It's up to Superlek. It's up to his style, it is up to his training, cardio or anything he can do."

Watch Stamp Fairtex's interview with the South China Morning Post here:

'The Kicking Machine' received a tough unanimous decision defeat to the Thai-Algerian phenom in their non-title rematch last March 23 at ONE 172, which went down inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Superlek suffered his first official knockdown in his ONE Championship career during the match and eventually absorbed the decision loss.

Before this rematch, Superlek defeated Anane in June 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 22 via first-round knockout.

Stamp said that she's willing to fight Allycia Hellen Rodrigues in Muay Thai or MMA

During the same interview with the South China Morning Post, Stamp also mentioned that she is open to facing the reigning ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues in a rematch and potentially even their head-to-head score.

The Fairtex Training Center representative also offered that she could face the Brazilian titleholder in either a Muay Thai or MMA match, as she stated:

"I can do both. I can do any rules for her."

Rodrigues is scheduled to defend her 26-pound golden belt against Shir Cohen on June 6 for the main event of the ONE Fight Night 32 card in front of the packed Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action live at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

