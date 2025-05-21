"I can train like normal" - Stamp Fairtex shares her ideal recovery milestone on path back to atomweight MMA throne

Three-sport superstar Stamp Fairtex may have re-injured her knee in training, but she still looks at the brighter side of things from this latest setback she suffered.

In a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, the Muay Thai specialist said that she will focus on rehab first before officially going back to training in a few months, much like she did the first time she suffered the injury. She said:

"Now I'm focused a lot about rehab. So I think maybe [in] two or three months or four months I can train like normal."

The Thai superstar was on a four-fight win streak, which was capped off by her championship triumph against Ham Seo Hee in September 2023 at ONE Fight Night 14 with a third-round TKO finish.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Trending

Stamp was supposed to defend her 26-pound golden belt against Denice Zamboanga later this year, but it was all scrapped due to the said injury, and she voluntarily relinquished the undisputed 26 pounds of gold.

This allowed ONE Championship to promote 'The Menace' as the new undisputed ONE atomweight MMA world champion.

Stamp Fairtex says she wants to use knowledge acquired in college to improve

While sidelined with an injury, the Fairtex Training Center representative continued to take up classes in college until she was able to graduate and acquire her bachelor's degree.

The 27-year-old combat sports superstar also stated that she would use all the knowledge she learned in school to develop herself to the best version possible further and handle the pressure that comes along with it.

Stamp talked about this during her recent interview with the world's largest martial arts organization. She said:

"Think about how you will use the knowledge you have gained to further develop yourself after graduation, and prepare yourself to handle the pressure well."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anatoly Pimentel Anatoly is an MMA writer with six years of experience. He covers ONE Championship at Sportskeeda, where he has contributed over 1000 pieces. He previously served as the lead MMA writer for BetMGM’s blog.



Anatoly holds a bachelor's degree in communication, which he feels has had a significant impact on his career.



Jon Jones’ submission win over Lyoto Machida at UFC 140 in 2011 got him hooked to MMA. His favorite fighters include Eduard Folayang, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.



Anatoly provides Sportskeeda with exclusive pieces and has previously interviewed the former ONE flyweight MMA world champion, Adriano Moraes. While writing his pieces, he follows an extensive research process, referring only to credible sources like the UFC’s official website, Sherdog, and ESPN. He also likes to provide insights to his readers by keeping in mind important pillars of communication like media literacy and audience dynamics.



Anatoly advocates for a healthy and fit lifestyle by including boxing in his routine. He also loves to travel. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.