"I can do both" - Stamp Fairtex open to Muay Thai or MMA clash for dream rematch vs Allycia Hellen Rodrigues

Among the four losses of former three-sport world champion Stamp Fairtex in her ONE Championship career, the loss to Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is one of those that she's eager to get back on her.

Stamp absorbed a tough majority decision loss to Rodrigues in their first meeting in August 2020 at ONE: A New Breed card, which left her empty-handed after winning two world titles in two different sports.

In her recent interview with the South China Morning Post, the Thai superstar was asked which sport she would choose to face the Brazilian star, and she said that fighting her in Muay Thai or MMA would not be a problem.

"I can do both. I can do any rules for her."

Following that loss to Rodrigues, the Pattaya-based warrior went on to focus on competing in MMA and accumulated an impressive record of 6-2, and eventually captured the ONE atomweight MMA world title in September 2023 at ONE Fight Night 14 over Ham Seo Hee with a Round 3 TKO victory.

However, the Thai superstar hasn't seen action since that triumph because of back-to-back injuries she suffered in training camps.

Stamp Fairtex reveals she needed to press restart button after latest injury to knee

The Fairtex Training Center representative recently joined a question-and-answer session with fans on Reddit, and she was asked about the status of her injury.

Stamp said that it was exactly a year ago that she sustained the nasty knee injury in training, and now, she has reinjured herself again, which prompted her to begin the rehabilitation and recovery of the same knee, as she wrote:

"It's been a year since my injury, I tried to train again for 4 months, and I reinjured myself. I will have to restart training again."

With this latest setback, the 27-year-old combat sports superstar was forced to relinquish the 26-pound golden belt and promote Denice Zamboanga as the new undisputed queen of the weight class.

