  • “Restart training again” - Stamp Fairtex keeping an upbeat attitude after reinjuring surgically repaired knee

“Restart training again” - Stamp Fairtex keeping an upbeat attitude after reinjuring surgically repaired knee

By Ted Razon
Modified May 19, 2025 15:07 GMT
Stamp Fairtex | Photo by ONE Championship
Stamp Fairtex | Photo by ONE Championship

Stamp Fairtex is smiling in the face of adversity amid the toughest stretch of her mixed martial arts career.

The former atomweight MMA world champion had to relinquish her 26 pounds of gold after facing a setback in her recovery from right knee surgery.

Stamp was supposed to unify the 115-pound belts at ONE 173: Denver against former interim atomweight MMA queen Denice Zamboanga. Due to the unfortunate setback, the Filipina was elevated to undisputed atomweight MMA world champion, while the promotion's United States return has been postponed to next year.

While saddened by her tough luck, Stamp is keeping her head up high and her hopes up as she starts over on her road to 100 percent recovery.

The Fairtex Training Center megastar shared in a recent Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) session:

"It's been a year since my injury, I tried to train again for 4 months, and I reinjured myself. I will have to restart training again."
Stamp Fairtex put her heart and soul into her rehabilitation, but admitted that she may have pushed herself too much. The 27-year-old is back to square one, but her upbeat attitude to battle adversity truly makes her a remarkable role model.

Stamp Fairtex preaches about the value of education for fellow fighters

Stamp Fairtex still made progress during her lengthy hiatus from fighting. The promotion's first and only three-sport world champion returned to school and got her bachelor's degree in Digital Marketing.

In a recent interview with ONE, the former atomweight MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing world champion stressed why education is important for every professional athlete.

“Not every fighter can stand at the top and be successful, so we should not drop out of school,” she said.

Meanwhile, Stamp's quest for higher learning does not stop there, as she also revealed her desire to obtain a Master's Degree next.

Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Edited by Tejas Rathi
