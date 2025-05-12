“I still have the opportunity” - Stamp Fairtex eager to get a Master’s degree after obtaining her college diploma

Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex is looking to further her studies to complement her major accomplishments as a martial artist. She is set to begin her pursuit for a Master's degree after graduating from college.

The Fairtex Training Center standout earned her bachelor's degree in digital marketing with an impressive 3.62 GPA. It is something that she is truly proud of as she was able to achieve it while building a solid professional martial arts career.

Stamp is now preparing to advance her educational pursuit, enrolling in a master program on sports management, tourism and recreation.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the Rayong native shared her motivation in continuing her studies, saying:

“I’ll begin the first semester in May. The reason I chose to continue my studies immediately is because I felt that if I could still do it, I wanted to do it. If I still have the opportunity, I want to study at a higher level. As for how far I will continue my studies, we will see later.”

The decision by Stamp to continue her studies comes as she recovers from the knee injury she suffered last year.

Stamp has accomplished a lot in her decade-long professional martial arts career. It includes becoming the only athlete in ONE Championship to hold world titles in three sports -- kickboxing, Muay Thai and MMA -- at various points.

Stamp not too keen on owning a gym and managing fighters

Stamp Fairtex is open to various options when her competing days are over but owning a gym and managing fighters is not among them.

The 27-year-old made it known in an interview on the Mighty podcast of retired MMA legend and former ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson, highlighting how she does not have the same drive as Fairtex Training Center owner Philip Wong.

"I don’t like to have a fighter. I think it’s really hard, because I see Mr. Wong. It’s really hard for him also, he’s tired."

Check out what she had to say below:

Stamp is currently out indefinitely because of a knee injury. She recently agreed to relinquish the ONE atomweight MMA world title because of it as she did not want to hold things up in the division.

