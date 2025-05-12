Thai megastar Stamp Fairtex jumps on Reddit for laidback Ask-Me-Anything session with her fans

Stamp Fairtex is heading to the uber-popular community platform Reddit to give fans exclusive online access to her thought process behind her career and personal life. The former three-sport world champion announced her Reddit AMA at r/MMA on Instagram.

Ad

The Thai megastar's Reddit AMA goes down on Tuesday, May 13, at 11 AM ICT or 12 PM Eastern Time.

Ad

Trending

Stamp Fairtex posted:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Ask me anything this Tuesday on Reddit at r/MMA! ❤️"

Stamp's Reddit AMA will be the second time she jumps on the platform after her 2023 session left fans satisfied with her answers yet wanting more personal, albeit online, access to the former ONE women's atomweight MMA, kickboxing, and Muay Thai world champion.

The 27-year-old is currently in rehab to fix her left knee following a harrowing injury in 2024.

Ad

Stamp was supposed to defend the ONE women's atomweight MMA world title against close friend and former training partner Denice Zamboanga at ONE 167, but pulled out of the June 2024 card after she tore the meniscus in her left knee.

Zamboanga, meanwhile, captured the ONE interim women's atomweight MMA world title at ONE Fight Night 27 in January in Stamp's absence.

The pair were scheduled for a unification match for the undisputed ONE women's atomweight MMA world title at ONE 173: Denver, but Stamp reaggravated her injury during rehab.

Ad

Stamp has since agreed to relinquish her throne, and Zamboanga was elevated to undisputed ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion.

ONE 173 was subsequently moved from August 1 this year to June 26, 2026, after Stamp's withdrawal and a few world title matches not materializing.

Stamp Fairtex says MMA provides Muay Thai fighters different ways to elevate their game

Stamp Fairtex is a true trailblazer in women's combat sports. The Thai megastar was a former ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion before she fully transitioned her focus to MMA.

Ad

In an interview with MMA legend Demetrious Johnson at MightyCast, Stamp said MMA is the perfect avenue for Muay Thai fighters to elevate their offensive arsenal.

"It’s good for Muay Thai fighters also to have MMA (skills). Because if I fight with you, you know I’m a standing fighter, so you want to take me down. So between you coming to take me down, maybe you get my knee, my kick, my elbow. I think the main thing is that I can hit them (more)."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vince Richards Vince has been writing Philippine sports since 2013 having covered practically every major organization and league in the country. He also covers international outfits that hold shows in the Philippines. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.