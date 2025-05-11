“The main thing is that I can hit them” - Stamp Fairtex explains why transitioning to MMA could be beneficial for Muay Thai fighters

Stamp Fairtex believes Muay Thai strikers should develop MMA skills. Stamp has become one of the most versatile fighters in ONE Championship history, previously holding the promotion's women's atomweight world titles in Muay Thai (2-1), MMA (11-2), and kickboxing (2-1).

The Thai superstar recently appeared on Demetrious Johnson's 'MIGHTYcast' to discuss her fighting career. Stamp had this to say about her opinion that Muay Thai strikers could benefit from training in MMA:

"It’s good for Muay Thai fighters also to have MMA (skills). Because if I fight with you, you know I’m a standing fighter, so you want to take me down. So between you coming to take me down, maybe you get my knee, my kick, my elbow. I think the main thing is that I can hit them (more)."

The Thai megastar hasn't fought in Muay Thai since an August 2020 loss against Allycia Hellen Rodrigues. The 27-year-old last fought in September 2023, defeating Ham Seo Hee by third-round knockout for the vacant ONE women's atomweight MMA world title.

Watch Stamp's entire appearance on Johnson's MIGHTYcast below:

Denice Zamboanga takes over ONE women's atomweight MMA throne from Stamp Fairtex

Stamp Fairtex was scheduled to defend her ONE women's atomweight MMA world title for the first time against Denice Zamboanga. Stamp ultimately pulled out of the fight last year due to a torn MCL while training.

Stamp vs. Zamboanga was rescheduled for the ONE 173 main event on Aug. 1. Unfortunately, the Fairtex Gym affiliate suffered another devastating setback, forcing her to withdraw from the matchup again.

ONE Championship decided to reschedule ONE 173, the promotion's highly anticipated return to North America.

Stamp agreed to relinquish her world title to Zamboanga, her close friend and former training partner. Zamboanga previously held the interim title due to a second-round TKO against Alyona Rassohyna in January.

Zamboanga suffered back-to-back losses against Ham Seo Hee in September 2021 and March 2022. Since then, 'The Menace' has bounced back with four consecutive wins against Lin Heqin, Julie Mezabarba, Noelle Grandjean, and Rassohyna.

Watch Zamboanga's fight-ending sequence against Rassohyna below:

