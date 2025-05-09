“I can hit you a lot” - Three-sport superstar Stamp Fairtex says MMA gave her the perfect avenue to unleash her full arsenal

Stamp Fairtex is no one-dimensional fighter.

Ad

The Thai megastar successfully conquered the worlds of Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA, and she always felt that she was far better than her contemporaries earlier believed.

In an interview with MMA legend Demetrious Johnson at the MightyCast, Stamp said she loves MMA the most out of her three disciplines since it became her avenue to show the world what she's truly capable of.

Stamp detailed how her earlier opponents thought she would be vulnerable on the ground, only for them to get pummeled in the face when they tried to wrestle with her.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

She said:

"Mixed martial arts. I love mixed martial arts because everyone wants to take me down, and I feel like there are a lot of good opportunities when you come for me because I can hit you a lot."

Stamp Fairtex was a true trailblazer in combat sports, and her first few months in ONE Championship's main roster saw her join the exclusive club of double-world champions.

Ad

She first captured the ONE atomweight kickboxing world title when she dethroned Chuang Kai Ting for the strap in October 2018 in Bangkok.

Stamp then became a two-sport world champion when she beat Janet Todd for the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title in February 2019 in Singapore.

Although she relinquished her striking world titles in 2020, Stamp's run of dominance wasn't about to be stopped.

Stamp became an unprecedented three-sport world champion when she stopped South Korean superstar Ham Seo Hee for the ONE women's atomweight MMA world title in September 2023.

Ad

A devastating knee injury, however, kept Stamp on the sidelines.

After reaggravating her injury in rehab, Stamp agreed to vacate her throne, with Denice Zamboanga, the ONE interim women's atomweight MMA world champion, getting elevated to undisputed status.

Stamp Fairtex already eyeing future investments for her post-fighting future

Stamp Fairtex is still in the middle of her physical prime, but the 27-year-old is already coming up with new ventures once she leaves combat sports behind.

Ad

In the same interview with Demetrious Johnson, Stamp said:

"But in the future, I think [I could] open a gym or do some business. Because I love to eat, maybe I will open a restaurant in the USA or in Thailand. I have a lot of ideas right now."

Watch Stamp's entire interview below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vince Richards Vince has been writing Philippine sports since 2013 having covered practically every major organization and league in the country. He also covers international outfits that hold shows in the Philippines. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.