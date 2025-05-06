“Everything came too fast for me” - Stamp Fairtex recalls making history as a simultaneous Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion

Becoming ONE Championship's first-ever three-sport world champion admittedly felt like a blur for Stamp Fairtex.

The Thai superstar recently sat down with retired former ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson on the Mightycast. Among the topics discussed were Stamp's unprecedented rise from a hidden gem to a global phenomenon.

It all began in 2018 when she beat Kai Ting Chuang to capture the ONE atomweight kickboxing world title. Stamp then seized a golden opportunity to become the first female double champion in the promotion a year later, beating Janet Todd for the inaugural ONE atomweight Muay Thai crown.

The Fairtex Training Center athlete told 'DJ':

"I feel like just in the beginning. The first fight, I did kickboxing, I won the championship. In the second fight, I did Muay Thai and won the championship. I think everything came too fast for me."

However, Stamp admitted he didn't have the experience needed to hold on to both belts, and still rues losing them before making her way to mixed martial arts. The Thai fan favorite added:

"I felt like it was just the beginning. Next two fights, I lost my kickboxing belt and the Muay Thai belt. It was very fast. Then I felt like I needed to take it slower. But when opportunity comes, I have to catch it."

Stamp Fairtex reliqueshes ONE atomweight MMA world title

Stamp Fairtex went on to become an unprecedented three-sport queen by conquering the 115-pound MMA division.

The 27-year-old was supposed to unify the atomweight MMA belts against interim queen Denice Zamboanga this August.

Unfortunately, she suffered a setback in her recovery process for her injured knee and made the noble decision to relinquish her 26 pounds of gold. Zamboanga was effectively elevated to undisputed ONE atomweight MMA queen.

Watch the full Mightycast episode featuring Stamp:

