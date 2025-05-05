Stamp Fairtex says fighting in ONE Championship changed her life financially: “Damn it’s a lot, really”

Former ONE atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex said competing in ONE Championship has been life changing. It includes being financially rewarding, allowing her to attend to her and her family's needs.

The Thai superstar opened up about it in an interview with retired MMA legend Demetrious Johnson on his Mighty podcast. She compared the money she was earning while still competing in local events in Thailand and in her matches in ONE to drive her point home.

Stamp said:

"When I fought locally, it was only around 8,000 baht. It’s not that much. But when someone famous fights in Thailand, he gets 100,000 something baht. That is a lot already - 200, 300 thousand is a lot already. But when I got in ONE, damn it’s a lot, really."

Watch the interview below:

Stamp came on board ONE Championship in 2018 after making a name for herself in the Muay Thai and kickboxing scene in Thailand. She has had an impressive run to date, compiling a 14-4 win-loss record and widely considered as among ONE's bona-fide superstars.

The 27-year-old Fairtex Training Center standout also holds the distinction as the promotion's only three-sport world champion, having held the atomweight Muay Thai, kickboxing and MMA world titles at various points of her campaign.

Stamp agrees to relinquish atomweight MMA world title because of injury

Meanwhile. Stamp Fairtex recently agreed to relinquish the atomweight MMA world title as she hit a roadblock in her rehab of her left knee she injured last year.

The unfortunate development forced her to withdraw from her scheduled unification bout against interim world champion Denice Zamboanga of the Philippines at ONE 173: Denver on Aug. 1.

Not wanting to hold up things in the atomweight division, she decided to give up the title, with Zamboanga elevated as the undisputed queen in the atomweight MMA division.

In a press release, ONE Championship said its Denver event will be moved to June 26, 2026, where it vowed to assemble a solid fight card that American fans will enjoy. It also reiterated the United States remains an important market for the promotion.

Those who have already purchased tickets for the Denver event in August will be contacted by Ticketmaster and will be given two options, namely, get a full refund or hold on to their tickets for the rescheduled event in June next year.

