“Everyone is good” - Stamp Fairtex believes ONE Championship will discover more great fighters from Thailand

Stamp Fairtex is one of the best martial artists that Thailand has produced. She, however, said that there are other world class female fighters in the country who are top-notch in what they are doing and just need the break to showcase what they can do.

The Thai superstar pointed that out in a recent conversation with MMA legend Demetrious Johnson on the latter's Mighty podcast, highlighting that she was not solely taking the tag of 'best female fighter' in the land.

The 27-year-old Fairtex Training Center standout said:

"Me? No. I think a lot of fighters just don’t have the opportunity to come up. But everyone is good."

Check out what she had to say below, beginning at 19:40:

Stamp has been in the game for quite some time now, starting in kickboxing and Muay Thai before channeling her focus on MMA of late.

In all of the disciplines, she was a success, previously holding the ONE kickboxing and Muay Thai world titles simultaneously. She is currently the reigning ONE atomweight MMA world champion, becoming the promotion's only three-sport world title holder.

Stamp defends atomweight MMA world title in long-awaited return

The ONE atomweight MMA world title is what Stamp Fairtex is looking to defend when she makes her long-awaited return to action later this year in the United States.

The Rayong native stakes the championship belt she claimed in September 2023 at ONE 173: Denver on Aug. 1. She will defend it in a unification bout against interim atomweight MMA world champion Denice Zamboanga of the Philippines.

Stamp was originally set to defend the belt against Zamboanga in June last year but a knee injury during training forced the champion to pull out from the title clash.

What followed was months of rehabilitation after going through surgery, keeping the Thai superstar completely out of competition for the whole of 2024.

Stamp said that her recovery is almost complete and is steadily progressing in her preparation for her title defense. Meanwhile, in Zamboanga, a friend and former teammate of the Thai star fighter, the reigning champion is up against an opponent on a winning roll.

'The Menace' has won four straight, the most recent back in January with a TKO of Alyona Rassohyna of Ukraine to become interim world champion.

