WATCH: Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex shows off her infectious personality in nasty mauling of Bi Nguyen in Manila

ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex perfectly understands what it means to be a world-class athlete and an entertaining fighter. Fans got a good look at these two sides of her when she defeated Bi Nguyen by unanimous decision in November 2019.

Ad

The promotion shared highlights of their bout on Instagram, featuring Stamp landing hard shots while grinning at Nguyen's best attempts to land any significant strike.

Watch the entire video below:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Defeating an established grappler and wrestler like 'Killer Bee' proved she had a future in the MMA ranks should she move on from the Muay Thai and kickboxing scene.

The Fairtex Training Center product has since won 10 out of her 12 MMA bouts in her overall 18-fight ONE tenure. She also owns six finishes under MMA rules.

The third-round TKO of Ham Seo Hee in September 2023 stands out most, as that was when she captured the women's 115-pound MMA crown to become the first-ever three-sport athlete in ONE history.

Ad

She is set to defend the throne against longtime friend Denice Zamboanga at ONE 173: Denver on Aug 1, inside the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Stamp prepared to dazzle fans in the United States again

Stamp was among the 22 ONE athletes to compete on the promotion's first card in the United States with ONE Fight Night 10, which happened on May 6, 2023, at the 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado.

Ad

Looking back on the warm welcome she received from the fans in an interview with the promotion, she promised to give them another memorable performance at ONE 173, saying:

"I was blown away by the support I received from all of my U.S. fans at ONE Fight Night 10, and I can't wait to put on a show for them again this August at ONE 173."

Tickets for ONE 173 are available via Ticketmaster.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karl Batungbacal Karl has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. He holds a Bachelor of Arts major in history, which helps him pay attention to the finer details while writing, and also has first-hand experience in boxing. He has a total experience of 5 years, and has worked for the International Business Times.



Karl turned into an MMA fan back in 2011 after watching Tito Ortiz defeat Ryan Bader via first-round submission at UFC 132. He has interviewed ONE world champions like Eduard Folayang, Joshua Pacio, Stamp Fairtex, and Tawanchai in his career so far.



On the non-MMA side of things, he interviewed WWE superstar Matt Riddle in 2021 and his question about Roman Reigns elicited an interesting answer which was widely covered by outlets like Sportskeeda and Cultaholic Wrestling's YouTube channel. He has also interviewed NBA stars Dwight Howard, Nick Young, Andre Roberson, Shabazz Muhammad, Jason Williams and Brian Scalabrine plus Filipino women's volleyball star Alyssa Valdez.



Karl ensures to double-check facts before using them in articles, and reads up on potential topics for pieces a day before. In his off time, he likes to play video games, and keep up with basketball and pro wrestling. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.