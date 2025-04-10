WATCH: Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex shows off her infectious personality in nasty mauling of Bi Nguyen in Manila

ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex perfectly understands what it means to be a world-class athlete and an entertaining fighter. Fans got a good look at these two sides of her when she defeated Bi Nguyen by unanimous decision in November 2019.
The promotion shared highlights of their bout on Instagram, featuring Stamp landing hard shots while grinning at Nguyen's best attempts to land any significant strike.
Watch the entire video below:
Defeating an established grappler and wrestler like 'Killer Bee' proved she had a future in the MMA ranks should she move on from the Muay Thai and kickboxing scene.
The Fairtex Training Center product has since won 10 out of her 12 MMA bouts in her overall 18-fight ONE tenure. She also owns six finishes under MMA rules.
The third-round TKO of Ham Seo Hee in September 2023 stands out most, as that was when she captured the women's 115-pound MMA crown to become the first-ever three-sport athlete in ONE history.
She is set to defend the throne against longtime friend Denice Zamboanga at ONE 173: Denver on Aug 1, inside the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
Stamp prepared to dazzle fans in the United States again
Stamp was among the 22 ONE athletes to compete on the promotion's first card in the United States with ONE Fight Night 10, which happened on May 6, 2023, at the 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado.
Looking back on the warm welcome she received from the fans in an interview with the promotion, she promised to give them another memorable performance at ONE 173, saying:
"I was blown away by the support I received from all of my U.S. fans at ONE Fight Night 10, and I can't wait to put on a show for them again this August at ONE 173."
