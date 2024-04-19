"That was the best" - Three-sport queen Stamp lists crushing KO of Alyse Anderson in Denver as her favorite MMA finish

Stamp Fairtex has got one of the most impressive highlight-reels of anyone in ONE Championship due to her lethal striking.

The performances that she has put on over the years have helped turn her into a global superstar but in her mind, one of them stands out above the rest. Her status as a fan favorite no matter where in the world she is was proven at ONE Fight Night 10 for ONE Championship's US debut event.

The crowd at the 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado, was treated to an incredible performance from her as she continued to rack up wins in the atomweight MMA division.

Taking on Alyse Anderson, the striking game of Stamp was in full effect as she folded her opponent in the second round with a devastating body kick. She told the South China Morning Post in a recent interview that this is her favorite finish that she has produced so far:

"No, I think when I fought in USA, Colorado [against Alyse Anderson] that was the best for me."

Watch the full interview below:

Stamp Fairtex is and always will be a star

Performances like the one she put in at ONE Fight Night 10 show why Stamp will always be a star no matter the day, location, or event. The atomweight MMA world champion knows how to put on a show and she never fails to back it up once she steps into the cage or ring.

At ONE 167, she will headline the event from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, in the first defense of her title since winning the belt in September last year.

Her former training partner, Denice Zamboanga, is the first contender to step up and try to take the belt from her, in what is sure to be a great contest. Just like we saw last May in Denver, expect to see some ruthless striking from the world champion once again.

Watch the full fight against Alyse Anderson back via the video below:

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, in U.S. primetime on June 7.

