“It’s fun to watch” - Stamp Fairtex reveals her favorite social media app to scroll through

ONE atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex considers TikTok her favorite social media app. She, however, is regulating her time in using it so as not to affect her time in training and other things.
She spoke about it in an interview with ONE Championship, sharing how TikTok, which excels in short-form video content, is more fun for her among the social media apps available while highlighting that one should be responsible in its use.
“I like TikTok the most. It’s fun to watch and easy to follow trends. But the downside is that it takes up a lot of my time. A few hours will pass before you know it, so I have to control myself not to spend time with it too much.”
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Stamp has a TikTok account, which has over 800,000 followers. There she shares moments in her personal life as well as her journey as a top-notch fighter. She also has a presence on Instagram and Facebook.
Stamp looking to put on a show in scheduled return to action later this year
Stamp Fairtex is still making her way back from the knee injury she suffered early last year. She is excited to put on a good show when she makes her long-awaited return to action in August.
The Thai superstar is set to defend the atomweight MMA world gold in a unification bout against interim title-holder Denice Zamboanga of the Philippines on Aug. 1 at ONE 173: Denver.
In an interview with ONE Championship, Stamp shared her thoughts on her scheduled return to action, saying:
"I was blown away by the support I received from all of my U.S. fans at ONE Fight Night 10, and I can't wait to put on a show for them again this August at ONE 173."
Stamp was last in action in September 2023 when she claimed the then vacant ONE atomweight MMA world title with a TKO victory over South Korean Ham Seo Hee.
With the win, she became the only ONE Championship fighter to become world champion in three sports, having previously held the atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles simultaneously.