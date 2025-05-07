“I have a lot of ideas right now” - Stamp Fairtex already eyeing potential ventures once she hangs up the gloves

Stamp Fairtex is smack in the middle of her prime, but she's already looking at future investments once she decides to hang up her gloves.

In an interview with MMA legend Demetrious Johnson, the Thai megastar revealed that she wants to set up multiple businesses while growing her durian farm in Pattaya, Thailand.

Stamp Fairtex said in her guest appearance on MightyCast:

"But in the future, I think [I could] open a gym or do some business. Because I love to eat, maybe I will open a restaurant in the USA or in Thailand. I have a lot of ideas right now."

Stamp, who recently graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Digital Marketing, is one of the most recognizable fighters on the planet due to her electrifying style and infectious personality.

The 27-year-old is the first and only fighter in ONE Championship history to capture world titles across three different sports.

Upon making her main roster debut for ONE Championship, Stamp captured the ONE atomweight kickboxing world title when she dethroned Chuang Kai Ting in October 2018 in Bangkok.

Stamp then became a simultaneous two-sport world champion when she beat Janet Todd for the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title in February 2019 in Singapore.

Although she ultimately relinquished her striking gold in 2020, Stamp captured further glory when she turned her focus to MMA.

Stamp became an unprecedented three-sport world champion when she knocked out South Korean superstar Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14 to capture the vacant ONE women's atomweight MMA world title.

A brutal knee injury, however, plagued Stamp's reign, and she agreed to relinquish the MMA throne.

Denice Zamboanga, the former interim world titleholder, has been elevated to undisputed ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion.

Stamp Fairtex details the origins of her Stamp Dance

Stamp Fairtex's electrifying style goes beyond the cage.

The Thai superstar captivated audiences with her patented entrances, which fans have called the Stamp Dance.

In the same interview with Demetrious Johnson, Stamp recalled how the Stamp Dance began and why she chose K-Pop super group BLACKPINK as her favorite:

"For the first fight, I would just go out. Because in the first fight I didn't have any plans for dancing. Just like my feelings just came out, I did it. But the second fight, everyone expects me to dance, then I do, like, BLACKPINK, and I'm training for only two hours."

Watch Stamp's entire interview below:

About the author Vince Richards Vince has been writing Philippine sports since 2013 having covered practically every major organization and league in the country. He also covers international outfits that hold shows in the Philippines. Know More

