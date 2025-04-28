“I will have my degree” - Stamp Fairtex reveals she returned to school while rehabbing knee injury

Injuries usually slow fighters down, but Stamp Fairtex turned her recovery period into the perfect time to chase another dream outside the Circle.

A torn meniscus had forced her to step away from competition for a whole year, and she had every reason to take things easy during the layoff. But instead of doing that, she doubled down, hitting the books to make the most of her downtime.

Appearing on Demetrious Johnson's MightyCast podcast as she prepares for a comeback, Stamp spoke about her upcoming graduation.

"Two years," she said. "Then after I finished that, I continued - I paid for myself - for another two years. This Sunday, I will have my graduation. I will have my degree in Digital Marketing."

It hasn't been easy, but perhaps keeping her head on her studies kept her focus from the slow process of getting back to full strength. But it only shows to prove that hard work, in any arena, pays off.

Watch the full interview below:

“I want to go back to school” - Stamp Fairtex reveals she wants to study for a master’s degree despite her busy world champ life

Winning a world title and earning a college degree are massive accomplishments, but they're not enough for Stamp Fairtex.

"I want to go back to school and get a master’s degree," she said. "You know, it’s crazy and really busy when I’m training, but I have a day off on Sunday, so I let Sunday be for studying."

Title defenses, leading the atomweight MMA division, and carving out time for education - balancing them isn't easy, but Stamp's never been the type to shy away from a challenge.

Stamp Fairtex is set to make her return to the Circle to unify the ONE atomweight MMA belts against long-time friend, former training partner, and current interim champ Denice Zamboanga.

