  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “I will have my degree” - Stamp Fairtex reveals she returned to school while rehabbing knee injury

“I will have my degree” - Stamp Fairtex reveals she returned to school while rehabbing knee injury

By Charlene Nepomuceno
Modified Apr 28, 2025 15:56 GMT
Stamp Fairtex to get her degree soon
Stamp Fairtex to get her degree soon (Image credits: Demetrious Johnson's YouTube channel)

Injuries usually slow fighters down, but Stamp Fairtex turned her recovery period into the perfect time to chase another dream outside the Circle.

Ad

A torn meniscus had forced her to step away from competition for a whole year, and she had every reason to take things easy during the layoff. But instead of doing that, she doubled down, hitting the books to make the most of her downtime.

Appearing on Demetrious Johnson's MightyCast podcast as she prepares for a comeback, Stamp spoke about her upcoming graduation.

"Two years," she said. "Then after I finished that, I continued - I paid for myself - for another two years. This Sunday, I will have my graduation. I will have my degree in Digital Marketing."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

It hasn't been easy, but perhaps keeping her head on her studies kept her focus from the slow process of getting back to full strength. But it only shows to prove that hard work, in any arena, pays off.

Watch the full interview below:

youtube-cover
Ad

“I want to go back to school” - Stamp Fairtex reveals she wants to study for a master’s degree despite her busy world champ life

Winning a world title and earning a college degree are massive accomplishments, but they're not enough for Stamp Fairtex.

Ad
"I want to go back to school and get a master’s degree," she said. "You know, it’s crazy and really busy when I’m training, but I have a day off on Sunday, so I let Sunday be for studying."

Title defenses, leading the atomweight MMA division, and carving out time for education - balancing them isn't easy, but Stamp's never been the type to shy away from a challenge.

Stamp Fairtex is set to make her return to the Circle to unify the ONE atomweight MMA belts against long-time friend, former training partner, and current interim champ Denice Zamboanga.

About the author
Charlene Nepomuceno

Charlene Nepomuceno

Charlene is a MMA writer with 5 years of experience writing content in various formats. She inadvertently fell into the rabbit hole of MMA after she (begrudgingly) joined her friend for a class and ended up enjoying it far beyond her expectations. She has a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and once dreamed of becoming a sports doctor before she found her true calling in writing.

She has ghostwritten for various health, fitness, and martial arts businesses. Despite the busyness of her day-to-day, she occasionally finds the time to practice Boxing and Muay Thai at home with her coach/husband and their many cats as their rapt audience.

She has organized a few local MMA events and aspires to establish her own little gym someday.

Outside of work, Charlene enjoys books, video games, and anime.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications