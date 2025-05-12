“We should not drop out of school” - Stamp Fairtex encourages fellow fighters to value education 

Stamp Fairtex believes professional athletes should not limit themselves and pursue other ventures for personal growth.

True to her word, the former ONE atomweight MMA world champion went back to school and worked hard to obtain a bachelor's degree in digital marketing.

According to the Thai megastar, education should never be taken for granted, especially for fighters, since it gives them other options once their fighting careers are over.

The promotion's first and only three-sport queen said in a ONE Championship interview:

“Not every fighter can stand at the top and be successful, so we should not drop out of school.”

A devastating knee injury has sidelined Stamp Fairtex for a considerable amount of time. Apart from giving it her best during her physical rehabilitation, the 27-year-old also used her time away from the Circle to finish her studies.

Stamp's endless pursuit to evolve not just as a martial artist, but as a person, truly makes her relatable to her droves of fans worldwide.

Meanwhile, Stamp made the tough but honorable decision to relinquish her 26 pounds of gold after facing a setback in her road to recovery. This noble gesture elevated Denice Zamboanga to undisputed atomweight MMA queen.

Stamp Fairtex asks fans for patience after knee injury setback

Stamp Fairtex was supposed to make her highly-awaited return at ONE 168: Denver this coming August.

While the blockbuster event has now been postponed to next year, the Thai megastar asked her loyal fans to hang on tight.

Stamp told Demetrious Johnson during her guest appearance on the Mightycast:

"I just want to say, don’t forget me, please. I haven’t fought for two years already. And I don’t put a lot of training, then my following is coming down. Because I don’t train that hard. I do a lot of TikTok, a lot of photos."

