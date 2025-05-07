  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “Don’t forget me” - Stamp Fairtex promises fans she will be back after recent injury setback

“Don’t forget me” - Stamp Fairtex promises fans she will be back after recent injury setback

By Ted Razon
Modified May 07, 2025 13:20 GMT
Stamp Fairtex | Photo by ONE Championship
Stamp Fairtex | Photo by ONE Championship

Former ONE atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex vowed to return better than ever following an unfortunate setback on her road to full recovery.

Ad

The Thai megastar's injured right knee was not progressing according to plan, forcing her to withdraw from her scheduled atomweight MMA world title unification bout with Denice Zamboanga on Aug. 1.

Due to this unforeseen development, the home of martial arts has already rescheduled ONE 173 to June 2026 in Denver.

Stamp also made the rough but noble choice to relinquish her 26 pounds of gold, which elevated Zamboanga to undisputed ONE atomweight MMA world champion.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

The 27-year-old megastar recently appeared on the Mightycast, hosted by ONE Championship Hall of Famer Demetrious Johnson.

While still in good spirits despite the setback, Stamp humbly asked her fans to exercise patience and continue supporting her journey to a full recovery:

"I just want to say, don’t forget me, please. I haven’t fought for two years already. And I don’t put a lot of training, then my following is coming down. Because I don’t train that hard. I do a lot of TikTok, a lot of photos."
Ad

Stamp Fairtex recalls winning the atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles

Before capturing the atomweight MMA world title, Stamp became a global superstar through her striking roots, winning the 115-pound Muay Thai and kickboxing belts.

In the same interview with 'Mighty Mouse', the promotion's first-ever three-sport queen recalled her claim to worldwide fame:

"I feel like just in the beginning. The first fight, I did kickboxing, I won the championship. In the second fight, I did Muay Thai and won the championship. I think everything came too fast for me."
Ad

The Fairtex Training Center athlete continued:

"I felt like it was just the beginning. Next two fights, I lost my kickboxing belt and the Muay Thai belt. It was very fast. Then I felt like I needed to take it slower. But when opportunity comes, I have to catch it."

Watch the full Mightycast episode featuring Stamp:

youtube-cover
About the author
Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Harvey Leonard
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications