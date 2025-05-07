“Don’t forget me” - Stamp Fairtex promises fans she will be back after recent injury setback

Former ONE atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex vowed to return better than ever following an unfortunate setback on her road to full recovery.

The Thai megastar's injured right knee was not progressing according to plan, forcing her to withdraw from her scheduled atomweight MMA world title unification bout with Denice Zamboanga on Aug. 1.

Due to this unforeseen development, the home of martial arts has already rescheduled ONE 173 to June 2026 in Denver.

Stamp also made the rough but noble choice to relinquish her 26 pounds of gold, which elevated Zamboanga to undisputed ONE atomweight MMA world champion.

The 27-year-old megastar recently appeared on the Mightycast, hosted by ONE Championship Hall of Famer Demetrious Johnson.

While still in good spirits despite the setback, Stamp humbly asked her fans to exercise patience and continue supporting her journey to a full recovery:

"I just want to say, don’t forget me, please. I haven’t fought for two years already. And I don’t put a lot of training, then my following is coming down. Because I don’t train that hard. I do a lot of TikTok, a lot of photos."

Stamp Fairtex recalls winning the atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles

Before capturing the atomweight MMA world title, Stamp became a global superstar through her striking roots, winning the 115-pound Muay Thai and kickboxing belts.

In the same interview with 'Mighty Mouse', the promotion's first-ever three-sport queen recalled her claim to worldwide fame:

"I feel like just in the beginning. The first fight, I did kickboxing, I won the championship. In the second fight, I did Muay Thai and won the championship. I think everything came too fast for me."

The Fairtex Training Center athlete continued:

"I felt like it was just the beginning. Next two fights, I lost my kickboxing belt and the Muay Thai belt. It was very fast. Then I felt like I needed to take it slower. But when opportunity comes, I have to catch it."

Watch the full Mightycast episode featuring Stamp:

