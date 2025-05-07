“I think it’s really hard” - Stamp Fairtex says owning her own gym and managing fighters may not be in her future

Stamp Fairtex doesn't seem interested in managing fighters once her combat sports career is over.

Over the past seven years, Stamp has separated herself as arguably the most accomplished female fighter in ONE Championship. The Thai superstar has gained experience that would be invaluable to upcoming fighters.

Stamp recently appeared on Demetrious Johnson's 'MIGHTYcast' to discuss various topics. The 27-year-old was asked about managing other fighters if she opens her own gym, which led to the following response referencing Mr.Wong, the founder of Fairtex Gym:

"I don’t like to have a fighter. I think it’s really hard, because I see Mr. Wong. It’s really hard for him also, he’s tired."

In the meantime, Stamp Fairtex is focused on building her resume in combat sports. The Thai superstar is the former ONE women's atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion, and the ONE women's atomweight MMA Grand Prix winner.

Stamp last fought in September 2023, capturing the vacant women's atomweight MMA world title with a third-round knockout. She's since been sidelined because of a torn MCL last year, with an unfortunate setback recently announced.

Watch Stamp's entire appearance on MIGHTYcast below:

Stamp Fairtex's highly anticipated return postponed due to injury setback

Stamp Fairtex had two title fights simultaneously scheduled in 2024 against Denice Zamboanga and Xiong Jingnan. The women's atomweight MMA queen was forced to pull out of both matchups due to a torn MCL while training.

Stamp's return was booked for the ONE 173 main event on August 1, a world title defense against Zamboanga, her former training partner and close friend.

ONE Championship recently announced that Stamp suffered an injury setback while training, postponing her highly anticipated return. The promotion's upcoming event in North America, ONE 173, has also been pushed back to 2026.

As a result, Zamboanga has been elevated from an interim title holder to the undisputed ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion. 'The Menace' captured the temporary title with a second-round TKO win against Alyona Rassohyna on January 10.

Watch Zamboanga finish Rassohyna in the ONE Fight Night 27 main event below:

