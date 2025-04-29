Stamp says decision to move to Fairtex opened a lot of doors for her: “I have a lot more opportunities”

Reigning ONE atomweight MMA queen Stamp believes her move to Fairtex Training Center opened a lot of doors and helped advance her combat sports career.

Today, the 27-year-old Thai sensation is already in the history books, becoming the only fighter in ONE Championship to claim titles in Muay Thai, kickboxing, and mixed martial arts—and she owes much of that success to Fairtex.

When Stamp was just 18 years old, she made the move to Fairtex Gym in Pattaya, Thailand, and refined her striking and also began training in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, leading to her eventual takeover of the atomweight MMA division.

Speaking with former ONE flyweight MMA world titleholder and P4P great Demetrious Johnson, Stamp spoke about her move to Fairtex nearly a decade ago and the many opportunities that came her way as a result. She said.

"Yes, yes, I have a lot more opportunity. Because in Fairtex, I can see, like, where is my opportunity, like that."

Check out Stamp's comments below:

Stamp and Denice Zamboanga to tango in unification clash

Stamp will look to continue her meteoric rise up the pound-for-pound ranks for a showdown with former teammate and reigning ONE interim atomweight MMA queen, Denice Zamboanga.

Stamp and Zamboanga are expected to meet later this year. Originally, the two were scheduled to throw down at ONE 167 in June, but Stamp was forced to bow out of the bout due to a knee injury while training.

The Thai has been near-unstoppable since working her way towards the 26 pounds of gold. Now, back in the gym and hard at work, Stamp is determined to secure her first defense of the atomweight MMA world title and further establish herself as one of the greatest fighters on the planet, regardless of gender.

