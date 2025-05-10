Stamp Fairtex believes fighting in four-ounce gloves provides her more room to tap into signature KO power

Former ONE atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex recenty revealed that she prefers competing in smaller gloves than bigger gloves because she feels more powerful with it.

Ad

In his recent interview with MMA legend Demetrious Johnson in his Mightycast podcast, Stamp explained the great feeling of catching her opponents with strong punches.

However, the Thai combat sports sensation said that she uses big gloves in training to avoid getting hurt and prevent injuries, as she stated:

"I like smaller gloves. Because when you attack someone, it's like, "ooohh, I got you!" I feel like (big gloves) are softer than small gloves. But when I'm training, I do big gloves because when I train with small gloves, it's going to hurt my hands."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Watch Stamp Fairtex's interview here:

Ad

Stamp was forced to give up her 26-pound golden belt recently after she suffered a knee injury in camp and derailed her highly anticipated return to action.

This latest setback also marked a new era in the division as the former ONE interim atomweight world champion Denice Zamboanga was promoted to become the division's undisputed queen.

Stamp Fairtex explains why she loves MMA and how it gives her the chance to showcase her striking prowess

The Fairtex Training Center representative also said during the same appearance on the Mightycast, the reason why she loves to compete in mixed martial arts matches.

Ad

According to the three-sport superstar, it gives her the opportunity to prove that she is a well-rounded fighter and the chance to hit her opponents with strikes whenever they scramble for positions on the clinch, as she said:

"Mixed martial arts. I love mixed martial arts because everyone wants to take me down, and I feel like there are a lot of good opportunities when you come for me because I can hit you a lot."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anatoly Pimentel Anatoly is an MMA writer with six years of experience. He covers ONE Championship at Sportskeeda, where he has contributed over 1000 pieces. He previously served as the lead MMA writer for BetMGM’s blog.



Anatoly holds a bachelor's degree in communication, which he feels has had a significant impact on his career.



Jon Jones’ submission win over Lyoto Machida at UFC 140 in 2011 got him hooked to MMA. His favorite fighters include Eduard Folayang, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.



Anatoly provides Sportskeeda with exclusive pieces and has previously interviewed the former ONE flyweight MMA world champion, Adriano Moraes. While writing his pieces, he follows an extensive research process, referring only to credible sources like the UFC’s official website, Sherdog, and ESPN. He also likes to provide insights to his readers by keeping in mind important pillars of communication like media literacy and audience dynamics.



Anatoly advocates for a healthy and fit lifestyle by including boxing in his routine. He also loves to travel. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.