Stamp Fairtex believes fighting in four-ounce gloves provides her more room to tap into signature KO power

Former ONE atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex recenty revealed that she prefers competing in smaller gloves than bigger gloves because she feels more powerful with it.
In his recent interview with MMA legend Demetrious Johnson in his Mightycast podcast, Stamp explained the great feeling of catching her opponents with strong punches.
However, the Thai combat sports sensation said that she uses big gloves in training to avoid getting hurt and prevent injuries, as she stated:
"I like smaller gloves. Because when you attack someone, it's like, "ooohh, I got you!" I feel like (big gloves) are softer than small gloves. But when I'm training, I do big gloves because when I train with small gloves, it's going to hurt my hands."
Watch Stamp Fairtex's interview here:
Stamp was forced to give up her 26-pound golden belt recently after she suffered a knee injury in camp and derailed her highly anticipated return to action.
This latest setback also marked a new era in the division as the former ONE interim atomweight world champion Denice Zamboanga was promoted to become the division's undisputed queen.
Stamp Fairtex explains why she loves MMA and how it gives her the chance to showcase her striking prowess
The Fairtex Training Center representative also said during the same appearance on the Mightycast, the reason why she loves to compete in mixed martial arts matches.
According to the three-sport superstar, it gives her the opportunity to prove that she is a well-rounded fighter and the chance to hit her opponents with strikes whenever they scramble for positions on the clinch, as she said:
"Mixed martial arts. I love mixed martial arts because everyone wants to take me down, and I feel like there are a lot of good opportunities when you come for me because I can hit you a lot."