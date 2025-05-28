"I lost it too soon" - Superlek determined to reclaim bantamweight Muay Thai gold after short-lived stint

When Superlek Kiatmoo9 knocked Jonathan Haggerty out in their megafight in September 2024 at ONE 168: Denver, he was at the top of the world with two 26-pound golden belts on both shoulders.

But Superlek failed to keep it for a long time because of the weight miss he had during his supposed unification bout with Nabil Anane for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 172 last March 23 in Japan, which forced him to relinquish it on the scales.

Speaking with the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, the Thai striking superstar expressed his desire to recapture it as soon as possible, as he stated:

"Yes, of course, it's the Muay Thai belt, and I got it just a few months back and I feel like I lost it too soon. So, I really want to go after it."

Watch Superlek's interview here:

'The Kicking Machine's' woes continued at ONE 172 when he suffered a tough unanimous decision loss to Anane in their non-title match in front of the packed Saitama Super Arena.

This was his second defeat under the world's largest martial arts organization since his promotional debut in February 2019 and ended his 11-fight win streak.

Superlek says that he'll be ready to face anyone after pushing the restart button

The Kiatmoo9 Gym representative revealed that he's back on the drawing board following that defeat at the hands of the Thai-Algerian phenom two months ago.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion said that he'll be ready to step inside the ring again regardless of his opponent, as he declared:

"It doesn't matter who would come first. Rodtang or Nabil, if I'm ready, then I am ready. Right now, I'm pushing a reset button. I'm just like, you know, just chilling, relaxing, taking care of myself before I get back into the ring."

Fans can rewatch all the action at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang via watch.onefc.com.

