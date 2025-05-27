  • home icon
  • “I'm pushing a reset button” - Superlek gearing up for inevitable rematches with Rodtang and Nabil Anane

By Ted Razon
Modified May 27, 2025 14:32 GMT
From left to right: Nabil Anane, Superlek, Rodtang | Image by ONE Championship
Superlek Kiatmoo9 is taking some much-needed rest to revitalize his body and mind.

While 'The Kicking Machine' is prioritizing his physical and mental health at the moment, he's not ignoring the challenges that await him once he's ready to return to Circle.

After all, Superlek believes he has unfinished business with two of the best strikers on the planet right now.

The reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion shared in a South China Morning Post interview:

"It doesn't matter who would come first. Rodtang or Nabil, if I’m ready, then I am ready. Right now, I'm pushing a reset button. I'm just like, you know, just chilling, relaxing, taking care of myself before I get back into the ring."

Superlek, who's considered one of the pound-for-pound best strikers on the planet right now, knows the chapter of his rivalry with his two compatriots is far from over.

A rematch is imminent, given the epicness of his initial meetings with 'The Iron Man' and Anane.

The 29-year-old megastar gained global recognition when he beat Rodtang in 'The Muay Thai Fight of the Century' back in 2023.

Superlek also gave Anane a rude welcome to the promotion the same year with a one-sided beatdown. The interim bantamweight Muay Thai kingpin, however, shocked the world when he dominated Superlek in their rematch at ONE 172 last March.

Yuki Yoza wants a piece of Superlek

While Superlek has sights on Rodtang and Nabil Anane, it seems ONE Championship's latest signing wants the smoke against 'The Kicking Machine'.

Japanese superstar Yuki Yoza had a dazzling debut at ONE Friday Fights 109 last Friday, where he outclassed Elbrus Osmanov in their bantamweight kickboxing battle.

The Team Vasileus star didn't waste time and expressed his desire to trade fists with Superlek, telling ONE:

"Superlek is a legend, and it would be an honor to face him. I'd fight him just to see whose leg breaks first."

Watch Superlek's SCMP interview in its entirety:

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

