“An honor to face him” - Japan’s Yuki Yoza wants all-out barnburner against Thai megastar Superlek Kiatmoo9

Superlek Kiatmoo9 has always been one of this generation's most respected fighters, and Yuki Yoza shared that sentiment. The Japanese sensation expressed his admiration for the Thai megastar, but insisted that he wants a super fight against Superlek under the bright lights of ONE Championship.

In an interview with the promotion, the former K-1 Kickboxing lightweight champion said one of his goals when he signed the paperwork was to face off against the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion.

Yoza added that he expects nothing less than a firefight when he steps between the ropes in a potential super fight against Superlek.

He said:

"Superlek is a legend, and it would be an honor to face him. I'd fight him just to see whose leg breaks first."

Yuki Yoza is one of the best Japanese kickboxers of the modern era. He reigned as the K-1 Kickboxing lightweight champion from March 2023 until earlier this year after relinquishing the strap following his signing with ONE Championship.

Superlek, meanwhile, has already established his name as an all-time great. 'The Kicking Machine' was a multi-time Muay Thai world champion for WBC Muay Thai and Lumpinee Stadium before he joined ONE Championship in 2019.

Upon arriving in the big leagues, Superlek pushed his legacy further when he captured the ONE flyweight kickboxing and bantamweight Muay Thai world titles. Superlek also racked up historic wins over Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Takeru Segawa, Jonathan Haggerty, Panpayak Jitmuangnon, and Nabil Anane.

While pieces need to fall into perfect slots for Superlek and Yoza to meet, the Japanese standout has to establish himself first in ONE Championship.

Yoza will face off against the undefeated Elbrus Osmanov in a bantamweight kickboxing showdown at ONE Friday Fights 109 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

Yuki Yoza eyes a potential world title tussle against Jonathan Haggerty

Superlek isn't the only fighter Yuki Yoza is determined to trade shots with in ONE Championship.

In the same interview with the promotion, Yoza revealed that he wants to contend for Jonathan Haggerty's ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship within the first year of his tenure. He said:

"Within a year, I will take the belt from Haggerty. That is the goal."

