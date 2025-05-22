"A high-level fight with synergistic energy" - Yuki Yoza locked in for guaranteed thriller vs Elbrus Osmanov

Japanese kickboxing superstar Yuki Yoza is expecting a fight full of fireworks against Elbrus Osmanov on May 23 at ONE Friday Fights 109 in his promotional debut on the global stage.

In front of the rabid Lumpinee Stadium crowd in Bangkok, Thailand, Yoza believes that their stylistic matchup is a fit with each other and would produce a back-and-forth action, as he told ONE Championship in his pre-fight interview:

"That's right. I think our offensive and defensive exchanges will complement each other well. He's a high-volume fighter with quick tempo, so I believe we'll create a high-level fight with synergistic energy."

The former K1 champion is looking to make a noise in his inaugural outing under the world's largest martial arts organization and wants to become the first athlete to hand 'The Samurai' his first loss in the promotion.

Osmanov currently has a six-fight win streak since arriving in ONE Championship in February 2023, and Yoka wants to end his win streak on fight night.

Yuki Yoza vows to give his best to reciprocate the energy that Lumpinee Stadium fans will bring on fight night

The historic Lumpinee Stadium is notorious for all-time classic combat sports fights held inside the venue, which earned it the reputation as the Madison Square Garden of the East.

Add the energy and passion of all the fans in attendance, and it's the perfect venue for fighting. This is exactly what Yoza is expecting on fight night and he wants to reciprocate it with an outstanding performance, as he told ONE Championship in a recent interview:

"Yes, actually it is. I've always had this image of it being an incredible Muay Thai venue, and I never thought I'd have the opportunity to fight in such a place. The crowd's energy is truly amazing, so I want to excite both the Lumpinee Stadium audience and ONE Championship fans with my fight."

Fans can watch all the action live at ONE Friday Fights 109 via ONE Championship's YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and via watch.onefc.com.

